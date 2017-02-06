autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG G65 4x4² Cabriolet Teased, Has Carbon Fiber Wheel Arches

 
6 Feb 2017, 9:24 UTC ·
Before the all-new generation of the G-Klasse comes into its own, the W463 has one last surprise up its sleeves. As you can see in the featured teaser image, Mercedes-Benz prepares to debut the AMG-ified G65 4x4² Cabriolet. And boy, does it look up to snuff.
First things first, the license plate. “G 6501” is the revealing detail about what hides under the hood. The M279 AMG V12 is a twin-turbocharged engine, an all-aluminum unit with its cylinder banks angled at 60°. With 630 PS (621 horsepower) and tons of torque, the Mercedes-AMG G65 combines supercar levels of get-up-and-go and the world-renowned off-road ability of a G-Class.

Then there are the carbon fiber wheel arches, the wide stance, and the Pirelli Scorpion ATR rubber, elements that further the overlanding qualities of the G65 4x4² Cabriolet. It’s also fairly easy to notice the large third brake light located above the spare wheel, as well as the convertible body style. Whichever way you look at it, Mercedes hit a home run with this thing.

Based on how revealing this teaser photograph is, it’s very likely the three-pointed star will showcase the off-roader this March, at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The G65 4x4² Cabriolet is a bit of an epiphany for the German automaker, which last sold a G-Class with a canvas roof in 2013. The G500 Cabriolet features a collapsible soft top with a draught-stop tonneau cover. And from the looks of it, the new model features precisely the same setup.

Since the 2012 update of the G-Wagen, the wildest exponents of the breed came in the form of the G63 6x6 six-wheeler pickup and the G500 4×4². Similar to its spiritual predecessors, the upcoming G65 4x4² Cabriolet will pride itself on portal axles and no less than three lockable differentials. And based on the specifications of the former, a ground clearance of 450 mm and a fording depth of 1,000 mm could be in the offing as well.

