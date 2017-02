Mercedes-AMG G65 4x4² Cabriolet Teased, Has Carbon Fiber Wheel Arches

AMG

6x6

First things first, the license plate. “G 6501” is the revealing detail about what hides under the hood. The M279V12 is a twin-turbocharged engine, an all-aluminum unit with its cylinder banks angled at 60°. With 630 PS (621 horsepower) and tons of torque, the Mercedes-AMG G65 combines supercar levels of get-up-and-go and the world-renowned off-road ability of a G-Class.Then there are the carbon fiber wheel arches, the wide stance, and the Pirelli Scorpion ATR rubber, elements that further the overlanding qualities of the G65 4x4² Cabriolet. It’s also fairly easy to notice the large third brake light located above the spare wheel, as well as the convertible body style. Whichever way you look at it, Mercedes hit a home run with this thing.Based on how revealing this teaser photograph is, it’s very likely the three-pointed star will showcase the off-roader this March, at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The G65 4x4² Cabriolet is a bit of an epiphany for the German automaker, which last sold a G-Class with a canvas roof in 2013. The G500 Cabriolet features a collapsible soft top with a draught-stop tonneau cover. And from the looks of it, the new model features precisely the same setup.Since the 2012 update of the G-Wagen , the wildest exponents of the breed came in the form of the G63six-wheeler pickup and the G500 4×4². Similar to its spiritual predecessors, the upcoming G65 4x4² Cabriolet will pride itself on portal axles and no less than three lockable differentials. And based on the specifications of the former, a ground clearance of 450 mm and a fording depth of 1,000 mm could be in the offing as well.