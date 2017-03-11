2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Prototype Shows Blue Calipers, Production Taillights

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is currently in its final development stages, with a prototype of the sedan having been recently spied close to the Stuttgart home of the automaker.





At the other end of the sedan, we can see the production taillights, albeit with the units being partially camouflaged.



And thanks to a previous series of shpyshots, we can get a better idea of the taillights' new inner graphics - we added some photos to your right. It's worth noting that the C-Class can currently pack up to three different taillight designs on certain markets.



In the powertrain department, the big novelty comes from a 48V system that will provide mild-hybrid assistance. The feature will be present on the straight-six gas engine family the carmaker is set to introduce later this year, while it might also be used for other future Mercedes-Benz engine.



The wildest rumors out there talk about the said system employing a KERS (kinetic energy regeneration system) feature for the car's braking system, which could explain the presence of the blue calipers - zoom in on the front wheels of the test car.



In-line six matters aside, the German engineers are also working on an all-new turbo-four, so those who are in the market for such C-Class models also have reasons to be excited.



The mid-cycle revamp for the Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be rolled out gradually. As such, we'll get to see the four-door model spied here making its debut by the end of the year, while the



