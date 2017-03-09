2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Facelift Spied, Getting Closer to Production

Now that we've covered the Geneva Motor Show, where Mercedes has dropped the E-Class Cabriolet and the G650 Landaulet, we can focus on the German automaker's efforts that are not ready to hit the market yet. One of the most important members of the tree-pointed star brand's prototype fleet is the 2019 C-Class Coupe.





In the purest German premium vehicle tradition, the visual transformations delivered by the mid-cycle refresh are limited. The list of changes is headed by the LED headlights, whose overly capable nature we covered in a



For now, the front apron the the 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe remains covered, but, with the automaker currently employing a strip-tease camouflage strategy, we should get to see bits of the bumper soon.



On the tech front, though, the facelift will mark important changes. This year will see Mercedes returning to the straight-six configuration. The Germans are almost ready to introduce inline-six gas and diesel engine families, with the first benefiting from mild-hybrid assistance. We'll get a 48V electric system delivering low-end torque and improving efficiency.



As for the four-cylinder side of the engine range, the most important mill will be the M264 two-liter unit delivering around 268 hp (make that 272 PS).



We'll remind you that the Cabriolet version of the revisited



The two-door incarnation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift will land in the first half of next year, so we'll get plenty of occasions to discuss the coupe meanwhile.



