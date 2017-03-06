autoevolution
Fab Design Shows Off Full-Carbon Fiber Mercedes-Benz SLR

 
Fab Design, a tuning company that is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, has come to the 2017 Geneva Motor Show with a unique exhibit.
The company has several creations for this year’s show, including a McLaren 570S named Vyala, a Tesla Model X, a Mercedes-AMG G63, and a Mercedes-AMG GT.

However, those will be presented in separate articles, as we will focus this piece on an unusual model, which celebrates the company’s two-decade existence.

Called Desire 20th Anniversary, it is based on the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a supercar that has left the manufacturing line many years ago.

The vehicle has its body panels made entirely out of carbon fiber, which is finished with transparent lacquer. That means that you can see the carbon fiber’ weave wherever you look at the body.

Unlike a cheap wrap, this is genuine carbon fiber, which is molded into actual components. In other words, this is the real deal, as no tuner could afford to show up with fake carbon fiber at an event as important as the Geneva Motor Show.

The modifications did not end with the body, as the Mercedes-Benz SLR received 20-inch alloy wheels, while its interior was completely changed with bespoke materials and colors.

The suspension system was also modified, while its 5.4-liter V8 unit has been tuned to offer 750 HP. We must note that this was not an SLR 722 to begin with, which makes the power figure impressive.

Evidently, a tuning company that has "Design" in its name would not settle on offering carbon fiber replacement elements for the stock body. Instead, they modified almost every panel of the SLR, which has led to an even more aggressive look for this vehicle.

While the result may offend some purists of the Mercedes-Benz brand, you must admit that it is hard to look away from this exhibit. A price for this kit has not been disclosed, but those who could afford to own an SLR might not have to ask before offering a check.
