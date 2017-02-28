2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Prototype Shows Its Elegant Stance

The current A205 generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class was the first time when this part of the German automaker's nomenclature received the Cabriolet suffix, with the company now working to complete the development of the facelifted model.





The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is still in its mid-development stages, which is why the aesthetic bits that are going to change currently sit beneath heavy camouflage.Even so, we can see the all-new LED taillights, a trademark of the C-Class facelift. The eight-projector units are a pleasant sight, with their intelligent lighting features set to win many aficionados over (we detailed the LED units in a previous story).The most important changes are set to take place under the hood, with the engine compartment of the revised C Cabrio set to be occupied by all-new units.The big novelty is a 48V electric system delivering mild-hybrid assistance (you shouldn't expect an all-electric driving range, though). The feature will bring benefits right from the four-cylinder side of the line-up, where we'll find the M264 two-liter turbo producing around 268 hp (272 PS).Those willing to go for an even more refined experience will be treated with a straight-six engine family, whose gas side will also make use of the said 48V system.Some of you will point out that Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet was the final member of the family, having only been released one year ago. Nevertheless, while the C-Class sedan facelift models are scheduled to be introduced by the end of the year, the open-air vehicle spied here won't land until next year, coming as a 2019 model.Speaking of the 2018 C-Class Sedan debut, the Merc will skip next week's Geneva Motor Show and we're expecting an online release later in the year, with the public debut probably taking place in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show.