autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Prototype Shows Its Elegant Stance

 
28 Feb 2017, 11:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The current A205 generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class was the first time when this part of the German automaker's nomenclature received the Cabriolet suffix, with the company now working to complete the development of the facelifted model.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet is still in its mid-development stages, which is why the aesthetic bits that are going to change currently sit beneath heavy camouflage.

Even so, we can see the all-new LED taillights, a trademark of the C-Class facelift. The eight-projector units are a pleasant sight, with their intelligent lighting features set to win many aficionados over (we detailed the LED units in a previous story).

The most important changes are set to take place under the hood, with the engine compartment of the revised C Cabrio set to be occupied by all-new units.

The big novelty is a 48V electric system delivering mild-hybrid assistance (you shouldn't expect an all-electric driving range, though). The feature will bring benefits right from the four-cylinder side of the line-up, where we'll find the M264 two-liter turbo producing around 268 hp (272 PS).

Those willing to go for an even more refined experience will be treated with a straight-six engine family, whose gas side will also make use of the said 48V system.

Some of you will point out that Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet was the final member of the family, having only been released one year ago. Nevertheless, while the C-Class sedan facelift models are scheduled to be introduced by the end of the year, the open-air vehicle spied here won't land until next year, coming as a 2019 model.

Speaking of the 2018 C-Class Sedan debut, the Merc will skip next week's Geneva Motor Show and we're expecting an online release later in the year, with the public debut probably taking place in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet 2019 mercedes-benz c-class cabriolet Mercedes-Benz mercedes-benz c-class facelift spyshots spy video
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74