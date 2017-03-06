Brabus Tunes Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Turns It Into Business Lounge

Brabus
has a line dedicated to business persons who like to travel in their vehicles instead of other alternatives.
With a chauffeur behind the wheel, the products of Brabus Business stray from the regular creations of this brand, and they move towards luxury and convenience.
The latest exhibit presented by the German brand at the Geneva Motor Show
is an example of what this company can do with a new Mercedes-Benz V-Class.
As we have explained above, the Brabus Business
is designed for people who like to sit in the back of their vehicles, and they like to be driven by a hired driver instead of getting around their day using a taxi service.
Instead of the most expensive taxi ride one can take on a daily basis, Brabus proposes something it likes to call Business Lounge.
The V-Class
you can see in the photo gallery has been heavily modified to enhance the comfort of the rear occupants. The vehicle comes with adjustable VIP seats in the back, an espresso machine, a refrigerator, an integrated Apple TV or Sony Playstation 4 Pro, Brabus Cloud connectivity, and the Brabus Media Center.
It is worth noting that its cupholders can keep drinks cool or hot, while its refrigerator makes sure that those are cold in the first place. Brabus says that these modifications were applied with inspiration from many customer requests in previous years.
This exhibit is made to show an idea of what can this company do to a V-Class
, or a similar vehicle, if the client desires such work.
The car has “Brabus Magic Glass”
for its rear windows, which can become opaque at the press of a button, but they can also be used to display a wallpaper.
The exterior has been slightly modified with a set of exclusive 19-inch wheels, along with a few other Brabus parts. The latter category includes side sills, a front bumper, and a new rear bumper, just to name the essentials.