Brabus Reveals 650 Cabrio Before Geneva Presentation, It Makes 650 HP

 
1 Mar 2017, 12:32 UTC ·
by
Brabus will unveil another creation at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, and the German company has published its first pictures and specifications on its Facebook page.
Presented as a world premiere, the latest Brabus is called 650 Cabrio, and it is built on the Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet. It comes with an engine that delivers 650 HP and 820 Nm, while its top speed is 320 km/h (200 mph). Modifications to the C63 S also include forged wheels, carbon fiber components, and a custom interior.

Thanks to the changes applied to the V8 twin-turbo engine, Brabus says that the 650 Cabrio can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.7 seconds. The four-seat convertible emits 218 grams of CO2 for every kilometer it drives, and its combined fuel economy is 9.3 liters/100 kilometers, just like the C63 S Cabriolet from Mercedes-AMG.

All carbon fiber components that have replaced the stock elements have been designed with the use of an advanced wind tunnel. Instead of just outlandish looks, this vehicle comes with improvements that work to increase the aerodynamic coefficient of the 650 Cabrio.

The new elements include a new front bumper, a set of side skirts, modified front fenders, a rear bumper with an integrated air diffuser, and various ornaments.

The car has received a Brabus sport exhaust system, which has blacked out tips. The 20-inch forged alloy rims have an exclusive design, and they cover an upgraded braking system.

Transforming the Mercedes-AMG C63 S into a Brabus 650 Cabriolet also involves changing the interior. The leather-covered surfaces have been upholstered with Brabus’ fine leather, and this example received a black interior with blue ornaments and red stitching.

Several ornaments from the interior, including a few components used on every drive, have been replaced with Brabus-branded parts from aluminum with a satin finish.

