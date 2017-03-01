2017 Yamaha YZF-R6 Gets MotoAmerica Approved Racing ECU Kit

FT ECU Inc. is proudly presenting its new Racing Electronic Kits for the 2017 Yamaha YZF-R6. Motorcycles equipped with the software have seen success in the MotoAmerica Superstock 1000, Supersport, and Superstock 600 Championships two years in a row now.

“Developed in partnership with Graves Racing Services, the FT ECU Racing Electronics Kits for the 2017 Yamaha R6 feature the most advanced rider and crew aids available anywhere in the world for 600cc sportbikes,” he further explained.



Hardware wise, the kit comes with a replacement wire harness with run/stop switch, an ABS delete module, quick-shifter and auto-blip sensors, active tune controller and lambda sensor, as well as an USB communications cable.



Key software features include Active Tune Self-Adjusting Fuel Control, Mode-Selectable Fuel Trim Tables, Ignition Advance Tables, Offset Tables, Adjustable Throttle Maps, and Adjustable Engine Brake Maps.



The basic ECU settings can adjust the rev-limiter, the variable intake, as well as bypass the OEM gauge requirement. Extra features include Pit-Lane speed limiter, Launch Control, and Adjustable Traction Control.



