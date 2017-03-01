autoevolution

2017 Yamaha YZF-R6 Gets MotoAmerica Approved Racing ECU Kit

 
1 Mar 2017
FT ECU Inc. is proudly presenting its new Racing Electronic Kits for the 2017 Yamaha YZF-R6. Motorcycles equipped with the software have seen success in the MotoAmerica Superstock 1000, Supersport, and Superstock 600 Championships two years in a row now.
"Yamaha Motor Engineering Co., Ltd. (YEC) doesn’t offer a Racing Kit ECU for the 2017 Yamaha R6, but the good news is that we designed, developed, and are offering our own proprietary Racing Electronics Kits specifically for this year’s brand-new R6, and they are approved for use in the MotoAmerica series, as well as motorcycle road racing championships in countries throughout the world,” FT ECU owner Chris Gardell said.

“Developed in partnership with Graves Racing Services, the FT ECU Racing Electronics Kits for the 2017 Yamaha R6 feature the most advanced rider and crew aids available anywhere in the world for 600cc sportbikes,” he further explained.

The 2017 R6 Racing Electronics Kits are available in two user levels - pro and privateer, The pro kit is fully adjustable with all parameters open, while the privateer one has preset base maps and simplified adjustments.

Hardware wise, the kit comes with a replacement wire harness with run/stop switch, an ABS delete module, quick-shifter and auto-blip sensors, active tune controller and lambda sensor, as well as an USB communications cable.

Key software features include Active Tune Self-Adjusting Fuel Control, Mode-Selectable Fuel Trim Tables, Ignition Advance Tables, Offset Tables, Adjustable Throttle Maps, and Adjustable Engine Brake Maps.

The basic ECU settings can adjust the rev-limiter, the variable intake, as well as bypass the OEM gauge requirement. Extra features include Pit-Lane speed limiter, Launch Control, and Adjustable Traction Control.

Limited quantities of the 2017 R6 Racing Electronics Kits, complete with full racing harnesses, will be available for delivery in late March. The prepaid, non-refundable, pre-ordered 2017 R6 Racing Electronics Kits will be available from FT ECU, Graves Racing Services, or any participating FT ECU reseller.
