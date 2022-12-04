2018 Hot Wheels Super Treasure Hunt Cars Review Part 2 Reveals the Best Car of the Year

Yesterday I bought my first Premium Hot Wheels car this month: a replica of Leon's Fast&Furious Nissan Skyline. And today I got all hyped up about the Porsche 934.5, after reviewing it in part 1 of our 2018 Super Treasure Hunt story. So I decided to order the white Thrill Climber that Mattel presented in 2020. This will be the fourth 934.5 in my collection, which means I'm only missing two variations for a complete set.