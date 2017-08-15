autoevolution

2018 Honda HR-V Gets Small Price Bump, New Exterior Color And Wheel Design

Introduced in 2014 and on sale since the 2015 model year, 2018 sees the Honda HR-V get pricier. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the LX trim with the 2WD 6MT drivetrain stands at $19,570, which isn’t bad for a subcompact crossover with plenty of standard equipment from the get-go and a combined gas mileage of 28 mpg from the 1.8-liter four-cylinder i-VTEC free-breathing mill.
The most popular vehicle in its segment, the HR-V can do even better than that. For the fuel economy-minded customer, the most efficient drivetrain is the 2WD CVT, which brags with 31 mpg combined (28 city and 34 highway). All-wheel-drive, meanwhile, is available exclusively with the continuously variable transmission, with the cheapest AWD offering coming in at $21,670.

Newities brought forward by the 2018 model year include Aegean Blue Metallic and a refreshed wheel design beautified with black-painted inserts. The wheels are available on EX and higher trims. From the standpoint of safety and driver-assistive features, even the base model comes with things like Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, Multi-Angle Rearview Camera, and so on.

Developed in Japan and manufactured in Mexico, the Honda HR-V has 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet at its disposal, with peak torque coming in at 4,300 rpm. It also happens to be adequately spacious, boasting 58.8 cubic feet of cargo volume with the second-row seats folded down. That’s almost 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake spaciousness, and that's a mid-sized wagon.

In terms of versatility, the second-row seats make the HR-V stand out from the crowd. There’s no tall task for the Magic Seat system if your stuff needs to stand, with the HR-V offering approximately 4 feet of vertical cargo space. As if that wasn’t enough, the subcompact model is packed with convenience.

Slotted under the ever-popular CR-V, the HR-V earned “acceptable” ratings in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s small overlap front and side crash tests. The NHTSA, by comparison, gave the HR-V the top 5-star rating.
