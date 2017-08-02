Watch a Civic Tye R Try to Match the NSX Supercar's Lap Time

The Acura/Honda NSX
was designed to be as impressive as a Ferrari 458 Italia. There's no way that a 300-something horsepower hot hatch costing a fraction of the price could ever match it, right? Well, this video shows that it could happen, depending on who's driving and on what track. It's a bit like being able to beat Mike Tyson because he's got his pants down.
2 photos
Steve Sutcliffe has driven many fast cars over the years and never made a fool of himself. However, he's just the teacher today, as James Batchelor
from Auto Express tries to improve his skills.
He first sets a lap in the NSX without any tuition. It seems fast enough, so it's time to see how close he can get with the Civic Type R. And it isn't even the all-new Type R, but last year's model. After a minor crash, he comes to within 1.2 seconds of the target time.
Things get as hectic as in one of Fifth Gear's old videos, as Sutcliffe tries to make him brake as late as possible. James is eager to do that, too eager sometimes. After a second "Banzai" lap, the pair manages to get within a tenth of the NSX time which, we might add, wasn't done with a passenger.
So what have we learned? Absolutely nothing at all, which is usually the case with entertaining videos. First off, nobody is ever going to mention the NSX and CTR in the same sentence ever again. Second, this is the old hatchback, which is made irrelevant by its record-breaking successor. This is also a very tight circuit without straights where a supercar can stretch its legs.
Speaking of which, the first 2018 Civic Type R sold at auction for $200,000
, which is roughly the same same as the NSX. We wonder if the two famous names will ever be combined to give us another NSX Type R.