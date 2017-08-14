2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake To Reach U.S. Dealers In November

North America’s increasing appreciation for crossovers and sport utility vehicles has dented the appeal of the longroof, but station wagons are making a comeback thanks to the likes of Jaguar. The XF Sportbrake
is the British manufacturer’s weapon of choice, and you’ll be able to see it at dealers after the newcomer makes its debut in September at an event in Detroit Motor City.
According to Auto Guide
, the first retail units will reach showrooms in November 2017, and pricing will start from $71,445 including the $955 destination. The First Edition trim level, however, will set you back $73,095. The reason the XF Sportbrake is so expensive isn’t the because of the premium-oriented leaping cat sitting at the center of the front grille. It’s thanks to the 3.0-liter V6 that's standard even on the base model.
Essentially the same engine found under the hood of the mid-range F-Type variant, the supercharged V6 has 380 horsepower
and 332 pound-feet of torque at its disposal. Connected to the standard ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic, the mid-size wagon can thrust itself to 60 miles per hour in 5.3 seconds. The XF Sportbrake also happens to be adequately spacious.
At 31.7 cubic feet with the second row of seats in place, the family-oriented Jag is one notch down on the F-Pace
, which has the edge thanks to a 33.5-cu.ft. trunk. With the rear seats folded flat, maximum cargo capacity grows to a cavernous 60 cubic feet. By comparison, the F-Pace boasts 63.5 cubic feet.
When you think about it, Jaguar won’t sell too many XF Sportbrake vehicles in the United States because of the F-Pace. Configured comparably to the longroof, the F-Pace S AWD
with the 3.0-liter V6 costs approximately $60,000. To the knowledgeable customer, getting the XF Sportbrake over the equivalent F-Pace doesn’t make sense from a financial standpoint.
But then again, what does a sucker for wagons like me know?