2018 Honda Civic Type R Crashes On the Way Home from the Dealership

Sometimes, getting to enjoy the go-fast machine of your dreams can be more difficult than it seems, even if you have the money for it. Let's take the tale of the guy who owns the 2018 Honda Civic Type R in the images we have here, for instance.

9 photos



The photos seem to do a pretty good job at telling this Philadelphia tale, with the man adding some context: "I didn't even make it home. Flew up this morning, picked up the car from Boston and was heading home to Philly. Jack#$% not paying attention hit me full on and pushed me into another car. I was a full car lengths behind the car in front of me. He hit me THAT hard.We were both stopped. Stopped and at rest for a few seconds. I only paid $2200 over. I have declared value insurance,"



That number at the end of the explanation is rather important for the guy's... unhappiness. You see, even though the declared value insurance should mean that a totaled car file should bring the



As such, it's pretty likely that grabbing another example of the hot hatch will see the guy having to cover the markup difference outside the insurance part of the deal.



There's also another scenario, one involving a less-than-totaled ending. In this case, the hot hatch enthusiasts would end up with a brand new car that has received plenty of repairs.



Heck, we're not even sure which of the two potential outcomes mentioned above is worse. Last week, the man was happily heading home from the Honda dealership that had delivered his Type R. And, according to a post on the aficionado's Facebook page, another driver rear-ended the hell out of his Type R.The photos seem to do a pretty good job at telling this Philadelphia tale, with the man adding some context: "I didn't even make it home. Flew up this morning, picked up the car from Boston and was heading home to Philly. Jack#$% not paying attention hit me full on and pushed me into another car. I was a full car lengths behind the car in front of me. He hit me THAT hard.We were both stopped. Stopped and at rest for a few seconds. I only paid $2200 over. I have declared value insurance,"That number at the end of the explanation is rather important for the guy's... unhappiness. You see, even though the declared value insurance should mean that a totaled car file should bring the Type R owner the money he needs to grab another car, such a dealer markup can be extremely difficult to find.As such, it's pretty likely that grabbing another example of the hot hatch will see the guy having to cover the markup difference outside the insurance part of the deal.There's also another scenario, one involving a less-than-totaled ending. In this case, the hot hatch enthusiasts would end up with a brand new car that has received plenty of repairs.Heck, we're not even sure which of the two potential outcomes mentioned above is worse.