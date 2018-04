2018 Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is Dressed to Impress

Gloss black adds flavor to the appearance of the Wildtrak X, with the finish used in areas such as the roof rails, side steps, radiator grille, alloy wheels, and front-door decals. Presented at the CV Show in Birmingham alongside the Fiesta Van , the range-topping Ranger boasts full-leather upholstery and River Rock grey stitching.Available exclusively in the Double Cab body style, the Wildtrak X relies on the 200-horsepower TDCi turbo diesel and six-speed automatic transmission. What that means, coupled with the design of the grille and headlamps, is that this Ranger is based on the facelift from 2015, not the U.S.-spec model The next best Ranger after the Raptor , the Wildtrak X comes with 18-inch Continental Cross Contact XL tires and 4x4, thus ensuring all-terrain capability. Fuel economy and carbon dioxide emissions for the 3.2-liter engine, meanwhile, are rated at 8.8 liters per 100 kilometers and 231 grams per kilometer.Available to order from Ford dealers in Europe, the first units of the Wildtrak X will be delivered in August 2018. Pricing isn’t available for the time being, though it’s safe to assume that it will be more expensive than the Wildtrak with the six-speed automatic gearbox and 3.73 axle (priced at £28,595 in the United Kingdom).For that bundle of cash, the 8.0-inch SYNC 3 infotainment system is included, satellite navigation and all. Cruise control with adjustable speed limiting, rear-view camera, and Ranger-branded scuff plates are on the menu too. Concerning customization, customers can get a soft tonneau cover (£500), aluminum tonneau cover (£1,250), as well as a hardtop canopy with side and rear windows (£2,000).The Ranger is Europe ’s best-selling pickup truck, with the mid-size workhorse moving 44,600 examples in 2017. Around the world, the Ranger sold 290,000 units in 2017, thus slotting between the Isuzu D-Max (262,000) and Toyota Tacoma (219,000).