2018 Ford Fiesta Van Goes Official at The Birmingham CV Show

If you thought the Fiesta three-door hatchback (£13,695) is on the Spartan side of superminis, Ford has an even more utilitarian variant in the pipeline for Europe. Enter the Fiesta Van, which is not a van in the proper sense of the word.
The entry point in the Ford Motor Company’s commercial vehicle lineup, the Fiesta Van joins the Transit Connect, Transit Custom, Transit Courier, and Ranger. The question is, why would you buy the Fiesta Van and not the more spacious Transit?
Size is of the essence here, with the newcomer designed with congested cities in mind. “Supported by our strongest ever vehicle range, Ford is committed to delivering the most efficient solutions to transport goods and people in our cities,” explained Hans Schep, general manager of the Commercial Vehicles business in Europe.
The order books for the Fiesta Van will open soon, with first deliveries scheduled for the fall of 2018. In regard to space, the newcomer is one cubic meter more cavernous than the passenger version. In addition to the 1.3-meter-long cargo floor covered in easy-to-clean rubber for durability, payload capacity is rated at 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds).
Three engine options are available, starting with the 1.1-liter three-cylinder with 85 PS (84 horsepower) on tap. Moving up to the 1.0-liter EcoBoost equals 125 PS (123 horsepower), while the 1.5 EcoBlue diesel can be had in two flavors: 80 or 120 PS (84 or 118 horsepower). And yes, steel wheel with plastic covers come standard.
Optional extras include SYNC 3 infotainment with the 8.0-inch touchscreen display and satellite navigation, as well as a long list of driver-assist features. More curiously, Ford also offers a spruced-up variant going by the name of Sport Van (pictured), which looks like an ST-Line on a budget. The Sport package comes with a handful of cabin upgrades, including “unique steering wheel, pedals, and gear lever.”
