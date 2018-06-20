2018 Ford GT Shows "Overboost" Issue, New ECU Calibration Coming to Solve It

The second-generation Ford GT has been explosive headline material ever since its surprising arrival at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show. Of course, the Blue Oval halo machine also received the title of an opinion splitter, since its middle section accommodates a twin-turbo V6. And now that multiple owners have taken delivery of their machines, we can get to see it put to work in the real world.

4 photos



The clip shows an owner of the 647 hp beast talking about the car displaying an overboost message when under full throttle.



The car is owner by Brooks of the Drag Times YouTube channel, whose collection also includes a first-gen GT, along with other supercars. The aficionado explains that, when under full boost at hefty speed, the supercar shows a check engine light, while displaying the "overboost" message.



As it turns out, Ford has told the owner that it is working on a new electronic calibration, which will solve this issue.



The gearhead also expects the new software to improve the 0 to 60 mph time of the EcoBoost toy. Speaking of which, the man has recorded the current performance of his car, with the



Note that the clip we have here also talks about the intuitive Launch Control feature of the uber-Ford, while showcasing the machinegun soundtrack the car delivers during such stunts.



And since Brooks always takes his supercars to the drag strip (here's a Lamborghini Huracan vs. Ferrari 488



P.S.: You can jump to the 4:18 point of the video for the important FGT bits.



