2018 Dacia Sandero Gets More Expensive, Still Is The Cheapest New Car In The UK

Dacia’s Sandero is the perfect encapsulation of a bargain. There’s no other new car as cheap as the Romanian-built subcompact hatchback in the United Kingdom, starting at £5,995. The thing is, Dacia decided to increase the on-the-road price for the 2018 model year by 1,000 quid for the Access SCe 75, a change that could polarize opinion.
Why did the automaker choose to level up the Sandero to £6,995? Here’s the official explanation from Dacia UK: “Many things have increased in price since 2013 when the Dacia Sandero first arrived in the UK. However, despite a recent facelift and improvements, the entry-level Sandero Access has always maintained its shockingly affordable claim of being the most affordable car on sale in the UK.”
Be that as it may, £1,000 is £1,000. Did something else change along with the pricing? For starters, the Sandero continues to undercut the competition in terms of pricing. As for standard features, air conditioning still isn’t offered on the entry-level Access SCe 75, not even as an optional extra.
The standard specification in the United Kingdom includes front airbags, ISOFIX, ABS, ESC, Emergency Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, LED daytime running lights, and 15-inch steelies beautified by Tarkine wheel covers. Indeed, ladies and gentlemen, not even a radio is offered!
If you want to daily the Sandero without feeling frustrated about the experience, your best bet is the Ambiance SCe 75. Priced at £7,795, which is £800 more than the Access with the 1.0-liter engine, the next trim level up brings with it air conditioning, DAB radio, and front electric windows. According to Dacia, the Ambiance is the most affordable new car on sale in the UK with air conditioning as standard.
Moving up to the TCe 90 turbocharged three-cylinder commands an additional £800. The range-topping Laureate trim level, on the other hand, adds parking sensors and touchscreen navigation. The dCi 90 turbo diesel soldiers on as the most efficient engine in the range, claiming 80.7 miles per gallon (67.2 U.S. mpg; 3.5 l/100 km).
