2018 Dacia Sandero Gets More Expensive, Still Is The Cheapest New Car In The UK

More on this:

1 Dacia Sandero Stepway Looks Like It Might Roll Over in Moose Test

2 Next Dacia Sandero Coming in 2019 With New Platform

3 Dacia Releases "Groundhog Day"-like Advertisement for Its Sandero Hatchback

4 Take A Walk Down Memory Lane With Fifth Gear Reviewing The Dacia Sandero

5 Dacia Sundero Is A UK-Only Affair, Vitamin D Comes As Standard