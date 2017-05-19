Dacia Releases "Groundhog Day"-like Advertisement for Its Sandero Hatchback

The Renault-owned Romanian brand has been a great success for the French carmaker, enabling it to build and sell lower-priced models without dragging down the image of the core brand.

And Dacia cars really do come cheap. In most European markets, they are the most affordable new models available, and that's without making any compromise on space. In a range where there's an- the Duster - and an- the Lodgy -, the Sandero hatchback is the smallest of them all, but no tinier than a Renault Clio.Lately, Dacia models have begun to receive such previously unthinkable amenities like satnav with the mandatory touch sensitive display and even (faux) leather upholstery. Of course, the prices of these extras are also kept in check, meaning that even maxed out, the cars are still a bargain.One of the vehicles that feels the most out of place in Dacia's lineup is the Sandero Stepway. The "Stepway" badge is available for other models as well (namely the Lodgy and Dokker utility vehicle) and what it essentially brings is a new color option, a heightened ground clearance, roof rails and a bunch of badges all over the car.It looks like a 4x4, but it isn't. Apparently, this is what people want these days, so Dacia (read Renault, if you prefer) is advertising the Sandero Stepway as the perfect vehicle for those outdoorsy adventure-oriented people.The latest clip will remind you of the 1993 movie called "Groundhog Day" starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell in which the main character lives the same day over and over again. Well, Dacia's promotional vide is just as cyclical, but luckily it stops after three loops.In between them, we get to see the impressive trunk space of the Sandero - except we don't, because they never show us the protagonists loading the second article into the trunk, be it a large swim ring or a foldable bicycle (by the way, what kind of monster takes a folding bike downhill?). The part where they keep their helmets on, though, is a clever way of pointing out there's plenty of headroom for the front seats.Like it or not, the Sandero doesn't really care because it will continue to sell like crazy. Maybe not the more expensive Stepway version, but it will sell.