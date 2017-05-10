autoevolution

Take A Walk Down Memory Lane With Fifth Gear Reviewing The Dacia Sandero

 
10 May 2017, 8:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
When you hear Dacia, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? In my case, I hear James May’s voice waxing lyrically about the cheap subcompact hatchback that put the Renault-owned automaker on the map. And even in facelift form, it still is “shockingly affordable.”
Introduced in 2012 and assembled in Romania, the most spartan of trim levels costs £5,995 in the United Kingdom or €7,150 in its domestic market. And that, ladies and gents, makes the Sandero quite a bargain. What you pay is what you get, though, and to be thoroughly blunt, it’s reassuring that back-to-basics cars still exist.

Fifth Gear’s Jonny Smith offers a kind reminder of what the Dacia Sandero is all about by driving the plastic-bumpered supermini for 1,000 kilometers in the span of two days. It’s an old segment from Series 23 of the now-defunct motoring show, but be that as it may, it’s been only recently uploaded to Fifth Gear’s YouTube channel.

Not only did the Sandero complete the journey from Calais to the French Alps ski resort of Courchevel, but the most affordable new car in the UK didn’t miss a single beat on the way. The supermini didn’t get to Jonny’s destination fast, though, chiefly because it’s powered by a rather anemic four-banger mill. Displacing 1.2 liters and good for 75 ponies, the engine in question needs a calendar, not a stopwatch, to hit 62 mph (100 km/h). To its defense, the 1.2-liter motor isn’t much of a drinker at 48 UK mpg (or 40 U.S. mpg).

For the price of a Bugatti Veyron’s wheel, minus the tire, the UK-spec Sandero from 2012 has very few toys to its name. Some of the creature comforts customers have to live without include alloy wheels, electric mirrors, and air conditioning. The 2017 mid-cycle refresh, on the other, is a little bit better equipped than the original.

Dacia Sandero review Dacia UK fifth gear
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our DACIA Testdrives:

DACIA Sandero Stepway 41
DACIA Sandero 40
2015 Dacia Dokker Stepway48
DACIA Logan49
DACIA Duster53
DACIA Duster 51
DACIA Logan MCV 39