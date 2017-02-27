autoevolution

Dacia Sandero Stepway Getting Lawn Mower Option After Facelift?

 
Donald Trump probably won't like us publishing fake news. But he'd probably say the Sandero is a Mexican car or some such nonsense. So, to start things off, the Sandero does not have a lawn mower option. This is just a funny commercial that's sure to get a lot of traction.
Dacia makes some kind of funny commercials when it wants to, like "Another One Drives a Duster," which marked the launch of the Duster facelift. However, Queen didn't make a song about the Sandero, and "Stepway to Heaven" would have been a cheap shot. (that's a good joke though, right?)

The Dacia range is all about offering practical features at an affordable price. And we all know what a pain in the backside it is to mow the lawn. So it'd be great if you could drive around the yard in your brand new Sandero and take care of business.

"A lawn mower option could be a good idea. Yeah... could be. That's her brew ruined," says the ad's narrator after the husband gets grass clippings all over the wife's robe and tea.

The conclusion of the UK commercial is that Dacia added a reversing camera instead because this would "actually be useful." Sure, safely backing up is great, but nearly every car can do that. For most keen drivers, doing the yard work is a far more daunting task than parking.

Now that we've caught a whiff of this useful invention, we're going to keep pestering Dacia until it makes one. And while they're at it, we'd like a pressure washer that runs off the engine.

Keen-eyed fans of the Romanian brand might also notice that the Sandero looks a little better than it did last year. That's because a mid-life facelift has been launched, and it adds LED daytime running lights, a grille stolen from the Duster and new taillights.

Enjoy the commercial. We've also added the German version - you know, for comparison's sake.



