autoevolution

2017 Dacia Sandero Reviewed by Lovely Rebecca Jackson

 
4 Mar 2017, 13:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Seven thousand of Her Majesty's pounds doesn't buy you a lot in the British automotive industry, not when Aston Martin charges £29,000 for a bottle cooler. You could also have a couple of bottles of Bentley perfume for that kind of money. But that's precisely why the Dacia Sandero is so popular with the thriftiest of UK buyers, and now there's a revised model, which Rebecca Jackson decided to review.
The 5' 2" and-a-half presenter became famous when working with Mat at Carbuyer. But now, she films most of What Car?'s video reviews. Like the rest of the Dacia range, the Sandero just received a modest update. So it's time to find out again if the cheapest car you can buy in Britain is worth owning or if it's a worthless bucket of bolts.

Comparing it to the Skoda Fabia, Ford Fiesta and VW Polo is a bit unfair. The Sandero is more like a spacious alternative to the Ford Ka+ or the Suzuki Celerio. We think the 2017 model looks all grown up, thanks to new taillights and LED daytime running lights at the front. Simple design is what Dacia is best at.

In Britain, there are only three engine choices, the base 1-liter SCe, which is new for 2017, followed by the 0.9-liter turbo and the 1.5-liter diesel with the same 90 hp output. Rebecca says she'd avoid the dCi because it's noisy, but it's the one we'd go for.

The updated hatchback loses points for not having reach adjustment on the steering wheel and height adjustment for the seat. However, we'd note that the steering wheel is a new design and the infotainment system on the top model is a nice touch. As Dacia's clever new commercial recently points out, a reversing camera is a useful option.

The Sandero is one of the roomiest cars in the small car class, both for people and their luggage. It's also the cheapest regarding the cost of ownership for the first three years. Dacia was bought by Renault in 1999, and they came to the UK in 2012. In the past year, they have begun offering thigs like auto gearboxes, so if you want to treat buying a car the same way as the purchase of a refrigerator, the Sandero is all the "white goods" you'll need.

Dacia Sandero facelift 2017 Dacia Sandero Rebecca Jackson Dacia
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our DACIA Testdrives:

2015 Dacia Dokker Stepway48
DACIA Logan49
DACIA Duster53
DACIA Duster 51
DACIA Sandero Stepway 41
DACIA Sandero 40
DACIA Logan MCV 39