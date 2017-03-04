Snow Drifting With Batmobile and Jon Olsson Is Insanely Cool

Winter 2017 has been all about snow drifting at the facilities typically used for prototype testing. The famous Gumball 3000 team "Galag" organized a winter adventure unlike anything we've seen before and it culminates with a drifting event at what we believe is Audi's test facility.





YouTuber JWW needs to be commended for filming this unbelievable experience, which combines everything from a kart to Jon Olsson's Le Mans-style prototype and the Batmobile. Yes, the Batmobile!You've got all kinds of cool rides in this video, one of the coolest being a GT3-inspired Mercedes-GT on Middle Eastern license plates. It's got canards at the front, vents everywhere and a wing the size of an albatross, so you could be confused into thinking it's the AMG GT R.Speaking of Mercs, you know you're at the right winter driving event when the camera car is a blacked out Brabus G-Class. This being an Audi facility, you also get a few of those, namely the new S5, which tows the AMG GT out of the ice, an RS6 hero car and the SQ7 performanceWe love how everything is low key and not pretentious. One guy drove all the way from London in an old Porsche 911, and another one brought the Ford Focus RS. With that kind sideways-specialized weaponry, the Batmobile isn't really the star of the show. This car is custom-made based on the design seen in the latest Batman video game and powered by a Lamborghini engine of all things. We're reminded that the man behind a superhero car that can be driven on a lake is a guy who used to be the head engineer at Koenigsegg. You don't see many Hollywood pro cars doing this stuff, do you?We think that from now on, the Gumball 3000 should always take place during the Scandinavian snow drifting season. No more speed limits, just going sideways and eating barbecue.