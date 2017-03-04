autoevolution

Snow Drifting With Batmobile and Jon Olsson Is Insanely Cool

 
4 Mar 2017, 14:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Winter 2017 has been all about snow drifting at the facilities typically used for prototype testing. The famous Gumball 3000 team "Galag" organized a winter adventure unlike anything we've seen before and it culminates with a drifting event at what we believe is Audi's test facility.
YouTuber JWW needs to be commended for filming this unbelievable experience, which combines everything from a kart to Jon Olsson's Le Mans-style prototype and the Batmobile. Yes, the Batmobile!

You've got all kinds of cool rides in this video, one of the coolest being a GT3-inspired Mercedes-AMG GT on Middle Eastern license plates. It's got canards at the front, vents everywhere and a wing the size of an albatross, so you could be confused into thinking it's the AMG GT R.

Speaking of Mercs, you know you're at the right winter driving event when the camera car is a blacked out Brabus G-Class. This being an Audi facility, you also get a few of those, namely the new S5, which tows the AMG GT out of the ice, an RS6 hero car and the SQ7 performance SUV.

We love how everything is low key and not pretentious. One guy drove all the way from London in an old Porsche 911, and another one brought the Ford Focus RS.

With that kind sideways-specialized weaponry, the Batmobile isn't really the star of the show. This car is custom-made based on the design seen in the latest Batman video game and powered by a Lamborghini engine of all things. We're reminded that the man behind a superhero car that can be driven on a lake is a guy who used to be the head engineer at Koenigsegg. You don't see many Hollywood pro cars doing this stuff, do you?

We think that from now on, the Gumball 3000 should always take place during the Scandinavian snow drifting season. No more speed limits, just going sideways and eating barbecue.



Team Galag Batmobile
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78