autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Dacia Sundero Is A UK-Only Affair, Vitamin D Comes As Standard

 
1 Apr 2017, 11:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
If you love the sun more than anything else, the United Kingdom is a terrible place to enjoy it. As a whole, the UK averages less than 1,500 hours of sun per year, which works out at just over two months' time. So what do people do in the remaining 10 months?
It depends from person to person. Me, just like my cat, get sleepy when the skies are the same color as lead. Other people, meanwhile, just use an umbrella and get on with it, regardless of how the weather is.

Dacia, meanwhile, thinks that the British weather’s worst collateral is… wait for it… the lack of vitamin D. Also called the sunshine vitamin, D is produced in one’s skin in response to sunlight. The said vitamin helps with many body functions, and can affect as many as 2,000 genes in the human body.

In other words, it’s essential. So how did Dacia address the lack of sunshine, and therefore vitamin D, as far as the British population is concerned? Well, cue the Dacia Sandero Sundero! Dubbed a first in the industry and a limited edition in its own right, the Sundero is a very special take on the Sandero.

You see, the Sundero is a cheap and cheerful car with tanning tubes instead of roof lining. Such a decadent option is, of course, unlikely for the Renault-owned automaker. But then again, what a brilliant idea! UV tubes converting the seat into a sunbed, why haven’t other people thought about it? When you think about it harder, though, owning a convertible Bentley is probably a better idea considering that the French Riviera is these peeps' playground.

Back on planet Earth, however, not too many people can afford a Bentley, so the Sundero will have to make do. Despite the fact this is a limited-edition model, there are a handful of options worth taking into consideration if you want to enjoy the Sundero at its fullest: flipflops, goggles, and a towel.

Dacia Sandero Special Edition Dacia UK supermini
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our DACIA Testdrives:

DACIA Sandero Stepway 41
DACIA Sandero 40
2015 Dacia Dokker Stepway48
DACIA Logan49
DACIA Duster53
DACIA Duster 51
DACIA Logan MCV 39