Dacia Sundero Is A UK-Only Affair, Vitamin D Comes As Standard

If you love the sun more than anything else, the United Kingdom
is a terrible place to enjoy it. As a whole, the UK averages less than 1,500 hours of sun per year, which works out at just over two months' time. So what do people do in the remaining 10 months?
It depends from person to person. Me, just like my cat, get sleepy when the skies are the same color as lead. Other people, meanwhile, just use an umbrella and get on with it, regardless of how the weather is.
Dacia
, meanwhile, thinks that the British weather’s worst collateral is… wait for it… the lack of vitamin D. Also called the sunshine vitamin, D is produced in one’s skin in response to sunlight. The said vitamin helps with many body functions, and can affect as many as 2,000 genes in the human body.
In other words, it’s essential. So how did Dacia address the lack of sunshine, and therefore vitamin D, as far as the British population is concerned? Well, cue the Dacia
Sandero
Sundero! Dubbed a first in the industry and a limited edition in its own right, the Sundero is a very special take on the Sandero.
You see, the Sundero is a cheap and cheerful car with tanning tubes instead of roof lining. Such a decadent option is, of course, unlikely for the Renault-owned automaker. But then again, what a brilliant idea! UV tubes converting the seat into a sunbed, why haven’t other people thought about it? When you think about it harder, though, owning a convertible Bentley is probably a better idea considering that the French Riviera is these peeps' playground.
Back on planet Earth, however, not too many people can afford a Bentley, so the Sundero will have to make do. Despite the fact this is a limited-edition model, there are a handful of options worth taking into consideration if you want to enjoy the Sundero at its fullest: flipflops, goggles, and a towel.