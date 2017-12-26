autoevolution
 

Dacia Sandero Stepway Looks Like It Might Roll Over in Moose Test

Want to feel unsafe in a brand new car? You could buy a Fiat deathtrap and ram it into a wall or a Dacia Sandero Stepway and try to avoid something in the middle of the road.
The famous moose test is a Swedish specialty... like the meatballs, but a Spanish website has been doing it with every car it can get its hands on. Sometimes, the results can be shocking, as in the case of this cheap Dacia model.

At about €10,500, the Sandero Stepway is one of the most affordable new cars you can buy in Europe right now. But you're not getting a lot in the safety department.

The Sandero's 4-star crash rating from 2013 is probably not relevant today, as the benchmark has been set a little higher. However, we're not concerned with the workings of airbags in this case. The moose test is all about being able to avoid a large animal in the middle of the road.

Swerving left and back right in quick succession reveals the lousy handling characteristics of a car. At 72 km/h, the Sandero Stepway ends up on one wheel at one point. The testers try again at 75 and 77 km/h with similar results. It looks like the testers got used to the reactions of this car and used fewer steering inputs in their second and third attempts. Most vehicles in this segment fail at 75 km/h. However, their reactions usually look safer.

Dacia's hatchback has apparently failed the moose test. When the cars hit the cones, it indicates that they wouldn't be able to keep their lane, possibly colliding with oncoming vehicles.

The suspension of the car is very soft, which makes the Stepway comfortable while driving over the usual potholes you find around town. This version can also deal with high curbs and ditches. However, the configuration also seems to be susceptible to tipping over, so high-speed driving is not encouraged.

