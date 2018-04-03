2018 Citroen C1 Benefits From More Power, Further Personalization Options

Just like the first-generation C1, the current model is twinned with the Peugeot 108 and Toyota Aygo. Manufactured in the Czech Republic since 2005, the C1 enters 2018 with Euro 6.2-compliant engine options, including the three-cylinder VTi 72.

If you had €10,450 in your pocket, would you spend those euros on the C1 or something else? The “What do you mean VTi 72?” That’s the most powerful version of the 1.0-liter engine, up 4 horsepower (72 PS compared to 68 PS) from the previous model year. The 1.2-liter PureTech is still the top dog, packing 82 ponies and 118 Nm of torque.Available with a manual or an automated transmission, the VTi 72 developed by Toyota can also be gifted with start&stop. “What else is new for 2018 with the C1?” Depending on the market, Citroen offers up to 32 color combinations for both the fixed-head and open-top models, as well as refreshed colors for the upholstery.From a technological standpoint, the 7.0-inch infotainment system with touchscreen offers enhanced functionality, now including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto , and Mirror Link. Elsewhere, no less than six driving aids are available, coming in the form of keyless entry and start, parking camera, Active Lane Departure Warning, Active City Braking, and Hill Start Assist.But wait, there’s more! For all the cool folks out there, the Urban Ride and Elle special editions should be on your shortlist. Both of them look the part, but on the other hand, Citroen charges a lot of money on them. In the automaker’s domestic market, the Urban Ride and Elle kick off at €14,450 and €14,950, respectively.For reference, the entry-level C1 Live starts at €10,450, offering three doors , 68 horsepower, five forward speeds, 14-inch steel wheels with Star covers, and Tissu Mica Grey upholstery. But at this price, Citroen doesn’t offer air conditioning.If you had €10,450 in your pocket, would you spend those euros on the C1 or something else? The Dacia Sandero might not be as chic as the Citroen, but it’s larger (B-segment instead of A-segment) and more affordable at €7,990. With air conditioning, you’d be looking at a price in the ballpark of €10,000.