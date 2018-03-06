2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace Joins Facelifted C4 Cactus On Stage In Geneva

The change, it all started with the third generation of the C3 subcompact hatchback. The twin-headlight arrangement, which Hyundai is also a huge fan, is present on both the all-new Berlingo Multispace
and the mid-cycle refresh of the C4 Cactus.
Another piece of exterior design the two share, as do most new models from Citroen
, are the Airbump rubber panels on the lower part of the doors. All in all, C4 Cactus and Berlingo Multispace are the sort of cars that you either love or hate.
The quirkiness carries on to the cabin, where everything from the colorful patterns of the upholstery to the shape of the air vents is a testament to what the French can do when they’re left to their own devices. Nevertheless, the i-Cockpit in the all-new Peugeot 508
is the real star of Groupe PSA at Geneva in terms of interior design.
While the Berlingo Multispace does leisure activity vehicle much, much better than the C4 Cactus, it’s the latter that’s the more comfortable thanks to Progressive Hydraulic Cushions
. The centerpiece of the Citroen Advance Comfort program replaces the hydropneumatic suspension, which went the way of the dodo along with the second generation of the C5 mid-size sedan and wagon (2008 to 2017).
An area where neither of the two models can be described as exciting is drivetrain options, with the facelifted C4 Cactus
and all-new-from-the-ground-up Berlingo Multispace getting an assortment of PureTech and BlueHDi engines. The van-turned-people-carrier is superior in terms of transmission options, with the EAT8 boasting eight forward gears compared to the small crossover’s six-speed EAT6.
Over in France, the C4 Cactus starts at 16,950 euros, all taxes included. Those in favor of the Berlingo Multispace will have to wait until the second half of 2018 to get one, with Citroen offering the newcomer in M (5 seats) and XL (7 seats) configurations. The all-electric mode, called E-Berlingo Multispace
, will launch in 2019 at the earliest.