autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace Joins Facelifted C4 Cactus On Stage In Geneva

6 Mar 2018, 8:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
For the 88th edition of the Geneva Motor Show, two Double Chevron-badged models shine brighter than the rest of the lineup. If the styling seems too familiar between them, that’s because Citroen is trying new stuff in terms of exterior design.
23 photos
2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen C4 Cactus live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show
The change, it all started with the third generation of the C3 subcompact hatchback. The twin-headlight arrangement, which Hyundai is also a huge fan, is present on both the all-new Berlingo Multispace and the mid-cycle refresh of the C4 Cactus.

Another piece of exterior design the two share, as do most new models from Citroen, are the Airbump rubber panels on the lower part of the doors. All in all, C4 Cactus and Berlingo Multispace are the sort of cars that you either love or hate.

The quirkiness carries on to the cabin, where everything from the colorful patterns of the upholstery to the shape of the air vents is a testament to what the French can do when they’re left to their own devices. Nevertheless, the i-Cockpit in the all-new Peugeot 508 is the real star of Groupe PSA at Geneva in terms of interior design.

While the Berlingo Multispace does leisure activity vehicle much, much better than the C4 Cactus, it’s the latter that’s the more comfortable thanks to Progressive Hydraulic Cushions. The centerpiece of the Citroen Advance Comfort program replaces the hydropneumatic suspension, which went the way of the dodo along with the second generation of the C5 mid-size sedan and wagon (2008 to 2017).

An area where neither of the two models can be described as exciting is drivetrain options, with the facelifted C4 Cactus and all-new-from-the-ground-up Berlingo Multispace getting an assortment of PureTech and BlueHDi engines. The van-turned-people-carrier is superior in terms of transmission options, with the EAT8 boasting eight forward gears compared to the small crossover’s six-speed EAT6.

Over in France, the C4 Cactus starts at 16,950 euros, all taxes included. Those in favor of the Berlingo Multispace will have to wait until the second half of 2018 to get one, with Citroen offering the newcomer in M (5 seats) and XL (7 seats) configurations. The all-electric mode, called E-Berlingo Multispace, will launch in 2019 at the earliest.
2018 Citroen Berlingo design Citroen Berlingo 2018 Geneva Motor Show Citroen people carrier Citroen C4 Cactus
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
CITROEN models:
CITROEN C3 AircrossCITROEN C3 Aircross CrossoverCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVCITROEN E-MehariCITROEN E-Mehari Small SUVAll CITROEN models  