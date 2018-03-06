2018 Citroen Berlingo Multispace Joins Facelifted C4 Cactus On Stage In Geneva

More on this:

1 Hennessey Venom F5 Hits Geneva: 1,600+ HP V8 (At Least 2 Turbos), Single-Clutch

2 Live: SEAT's CUPRA e-Racer 670 HP Electric Touring Car Shocks Geneva

3 Polestar 1 Goes Live At The 2018 Geneva Motor Show Wearing Matte Gray Paint

4 Live: Peugeot 508 First Edition Stuns Geneva with Four-Door Coupe Look

5 smart EQ nightsky Edition Rocks Geneva Down Electric Avenue