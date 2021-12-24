2006 Hummer H1 Alpha Is One Cool Off-Road Rig

Derived from the M998 Humvee that entered service in 1983, the original Hummer was produced through 2006. AM General delivered a grand total of 729 units of the H1 Alpha 'til May 2006, of which 417 were wagons.
Chassis number 137PH84356E233980 is one of them, and it’s arguably collectible based on four aspects. First and foremost, the odometer shows just under 19,200 miles (30,899 kilometers), mostly racked up on road.
What’s more, the history report shows no accidents or damage. Although there are imperfections on the rocker panels and exterior paintwork, the overall condition of this off-road icon is very good. And finally, the factory engine control module has been swapped out in favor of a Predator RapTorq unit. Last serviced with fresh oil and filters in September 2021, the black-on-black H1 Alpha is listed on Bring a Trailer with a high bid of $145k.
The auction closes Tuesday, which is plenty of time for the hammer price to exceed the $150k barrier. Taking into consideration the original MSRP of $139,771 and the tasteful upgrades of this rig, it’s a pretty fair sum.
Alphas take their mojo from the 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel V8 instead of the Detroit Diesels found under the hood of early H1s. Originally rated at 300 horsepower and 520 pound-feet (705 Nm) on the stock control unit, this fellow certainly has enough torque for go-anywhere shenanigans.
Offered with the factory ECM, plenty of manufacturer’s literature, service records, and a clean title in the seller’s name, 137PH84356E233980 brings the point home with 41-inch tires wrapped around 17-inch beadlock wheels. A 2.0-inch lift, tire inflation system, spare tire on the roof rack, brush guard, winch, and an aftermarket rear bumper also need to be mentioned.
Trimmed in black leather featuring white piping and Alpha-stitched backrests, the four-seat wagon still flaunts the original CD stereo, a Motorola cell phone, and CB radio. With the A/C recharged in preparation for the sale, this marvelous Alpha-spec H1 is fully prepped for the great outdoors.
