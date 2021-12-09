President Biden Signs Executive Order to Switch to Electric Vehicles by 2035

The future is electric. Big auto manufacturers know it, and President Joe Biden knows it. But he wants to turn to sustainable ways faster and signed an executive order to put an end to gasoline- and diesel-powered cars and switch the government fleet to all-electric by 2035.
The conversation about electric vehicles has been on the table for a long time, but it’s becoming a reality. On December 8, President Joe Biden wanted it written down, and signed an executive order that would bring gasoline-powered cars to an end, hoping to make the switch to fully electric by 2035, the White House said in a statement.
The move has a lot more in store than just electric vehicles, but it’s a starting point in order to reduce emissions. The U.S. government federal fleet will be switching more than 645,000 cars to zero-emission by 2035, with a light-vehicle fleet making the switch sooner, in 2027. According to a report from The Washington Post, the federal government has around 200,000 passenger vehicles, 47,000 vans, 847 ambulances, three limousines, and 78,500 heavy-duty trucks. The Department of Homeland Security will start testing the new Ford Mustang Mach-E early next year, and the department requires around 30,000 cars.
“The President is building on his whole-of-government effort to tackle the climate crisis in a way that creates well-paying jobs, grows industries, and makes the country more economically competitive,” the White House wrote.
Recently, Joe Biden took it to himself to test out some new automobiles. And all of them were electric. Back in May, the POTUS sat behind the wheel of the 2022 F-150 Lightning, which is Ford’s first-ever electric pickup truck. He received a full tour with explanations and got to drive it at the Ford test track.
A few weeks ago, President Biden inaugurated the new General Motors factory and got to test-drive the new Hummer EV pickup. And he couldn’t stop raving about it after noticing how fast it was, calling it “incredible.”
Biden also has a plan to electrify the Beast limousine, and now he has a clear deadline thanks to the new executive order.
