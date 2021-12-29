1993 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Grips the Asphalt Via Brand-New Bridgestone Tires

If you act quickly, this mighty samurai could end up in your driveway, but don’t expect it to be cheap.
When you talk about the greatest motorcycles produced by Honda during the nineties, it’s impossible not to mention the brutal CBR900RR Fireblade. At the time of its stellar debut, this fiendish titan was one of the most technologically advanced machines money could buy, and a well-kept specimen can still fetch a pretty penny today.
On that note, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to a sublime 1993 variant from Honda’s range, featuring new Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21 rubber, fresh control cables and an aftermarket steering damper. As far as the bike’s mileage is concerned, its analog counter shows a modest 17,400 miles (28,000 km).
This nasty animal comes equipped with a liquid-cooled 893cc inline-four engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. The carbureted power source flaunts four valves per cylinder head, dual overhead camshafts and a quartet of 38 mm (1.5 inches) Keihin inhalers.
By producing as much as 122 hp and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of twisting force, the four-banger enables its bearer to cover the quarter-mile distance in just 10.8 seconds. Ultimately, the ‘93 MY CBR900RR Fireblade will hit a staggering top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).
At the front, the whole ordeal is supported by 45 mm (1.8 inches) Showa forks, while the rear end sits on a Pro-Link suspension module. Plentiful stopping power is accomplished thanks to dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) rotors and four-piston calipers up north, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake disc and a single-piston caliper at the opposite pole.
Honda’s mechanical gladiator is making its way to the auction block at this very moment, with a negligible top bid of 7,100 bucks. As you might’ve guessed, you’ll have to be a bit more free-handed to meet the reserve price, and you’ve got until December 30 to show this tidy CBR the love it truly deserves. If spending five digits on a two-wheeled icon is how you roll, be sure to check this thing out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions as soon as possible!
On that note, we’ve the pleasure of introducing you to a sublime 1993 variant from Honda’s range, featuring new Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S21 rubber, fresh control cables and an aftermarket steering damper. As far as the bike’s mileage is concerned, its analog counter shows a modest 17,400 miles (28,000 km).
This nasty animal comes equipped with a liquid-cooled 893cc inline-four engine, which is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. The carbureted power source flaunts four valves per cylinder head, dual overhead camshafts and a quartet of 38 mm (1.5 inches) Keihin inhalers.
By producing as much as 122 hp and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of twisting force, the four-banger enables its bearer to cover the quarter-mile distance in just 10.8 seconds. Ultimately, the ‘93 MY CBR900RR Fireblade will hit a staggering top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).
At the front, the whole ordeal is supported by 45 mm (1.8 inches) Showa forks, while the rear end sits on a Pro-Link suspension module. Plentiful stopping power is accomplished thanks to dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) rotors and four-piston calipers up north, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake disc and a single-piston caliper at the opposite pole.
Honda’s mechanical gladiator is making its way to the auction block at this very moment, with a negligible top bid of 7,100 bucks. As you might’ve guessed, you’ll have to be a bit more free-handed to meet the reserve price, and you’ve got until December 30 to show this tidy CBR the love it truly deserves. If spending five digits on a two-wheeled icon is how you roll, be sure to check this thing out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions as soon as possible!