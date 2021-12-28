5,700-Mile 1993 Moto Guzzi Daytona 1000 Flexes Termignoni Pipework With Sheer Zest

Upon its release, this thing was regarded as the most powerful Guzzi in existence.
The 1993 Moto Guzzi Daytona 1000 draws power from a longitudinally-mounted 992cc V-twin engine, which packs eight valves, a Weber-Marelli fuel injection setup, and a healthy compression ratio of 10.5:1. Having been designed by the legendary John Wittner, Mandello del Lario’s phenom is capable of generating 95 hp at 8,400 rpm, along with 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) of twist at about 6,600 spins.
This force travels to the rear shaft-driven wheel by means of a five-speed transmission, resulting in a top speed of 145 mph (233 kph). On the other hand, ample stopping power is supplied by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs at the front and a single 260 mm (10.2 inches) rotor at the opposite end.
A steel backbone frame is tasked with holding everything in place, and its front end rests on three-way adjustable Marzocchi forks. At six o’clock, suspension duties are taken good care of by a high-end WP shock absorber that’s mated to a cantilever swingarm. Before you add any liquids, the Guzzi will tip the scales at 451 pounds (205 kg), and its fuel capacity is measured at five gallons (19 liters).
Moreover, the pristine Daytona 1000 shown above wears a grippy set of Michelin tires with 2012 and 2016 date codes, as well as an aftermarket exhaust system from Termignoni’s catalog. The vital fluids have been flushed by the creature’s current owner, and its analog odometer shows a mere 5,700 miles (9,200 km).
This gorgeous piece of Italian machinery is up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, where you may register your bids within the next couple of days. The auctioning deadline is set for December 30, but the top bid of 6,100 bones doesn’t even get close to meeting the reserve price. Should you be feeling a bit more generous, then the IMA platform is the next place you ought to be heading.
