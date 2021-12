This Neat 2003 Honda CBR1100XX Super Blackbird Is Out for Ninja ZX-11 Blood

DOHC

The machine pictured above is a well-kept 2003 model with just over 22k miles (35,000 km) on the counter, sporting a tinted windshield and Michelin Pilot Road 2 tires with 2012 date codes.The Japanese berserker – whose name was inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird aircraft – comes to life thanks to a fuel-injectedinline-four power source, with sixteen valves and a mammoth displacement of 1,137cc. This bad boy is mated to a hydraulically-operated wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which turns the rear wheel through an O-ring drive chain.When pushed to its limit, the liquid-cooled engine can spawn as much as 164 hp and 88 pound-feet (119 Nm) of feral twisting force, enabling the CBR1100XX to demolish the quarter-mile in 10.3 blistering ticks. Ultimately, Honda’s predator will hit a frightening top speed of 176 mph (283 kph), while its dry weight is rated at 492 pounds (223 kg).The whole shebang is held in place by an aluminum twin-spar frame, sitting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) cartridge forks and a Pro-Link rear suspension setup. Braking duties are taken good care of by 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs up front and a single 256 mm (10.1 inches) unit at the rear, all of which are paired with three-piston calipers.Finally, the Super Blackbird boasts a fuel capacity of 6.1 gallons (23 liters), and its wheelbase measures 1,490 mm (58.7 inches). This 2003 MY juggernaut is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions , with a modest top bid of $3,100. As you can probably imagine, the aforementioned sum doesn’t even get close to meeting the reserve, and the auctioning deadline is set for Wednesday, December 29.