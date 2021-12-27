This Neat 2003 Honda CBR1100XX Super Blackbird Is Out for Ninja ZX-11 Blood

There are indeed a few blemishes here and there, but the creature is still in excellent condition overall. Having been built to dethrone the world’s fastest production bike at that time (namely the Ninja ZX-11), Honda’s CBR1100XX Super Blackbird is an absolute rocket even by today’s standards.
The machine pictured above is a well-kept 2003 model with just over 22k miles (35,000 km) on the counter, sporting a tinted windshield and Michelin Pilot Road 2 tires with 2012 date codes.
The Japanese berserker – whose name was inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird aircraft – comes to life thanks to a fuel-injected DOHC inline-four power source, with sixteen valves and a mammoth displacement of 1,137cc. This bad boy is mated to a hydraulically-operated wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox, which turns the rear wheel through an O-ring drive chain.
When pushed to its limit, the liquid-cooled engine can spawn as much as 164 hp and 88 pound-feet (119 Nm) of feral twisting force, enabling the CBR1100XX to demolish the quarter-mile in 10.3 blistering ticks. Ultimately, Honda’s predator will hit a frightening top speed of 176 mph (283 kph), while its dry weight is rated at 492 pounds (223 kg).
The whole shebang is held in place by an aluminum twin-spar frame, sitting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) cartridge forks and a Pro-Link rear suspension setup. Braking duties are taken good care of by 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs up front and a single 256 mm (10.1 inches) unit at the rear, all of which are paired with three-piston calipers.
Finally, the Super Blackbird boasts a fuel capacity of 6.1 gallons (23 liters), and its wheelbase measures 1,490 mm (58.7 inches). This 2003 MY juggernaut is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions, with a modest top bid of $3,100. As you can probably imagine, the aforementioned sum doesn’t even get close to meeting the reserve, and the auctioning deadline is set for Wednesday, December 29.
