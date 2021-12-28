Low-Mileage Lamborghini Aventador 50th Anniversary Edition Makes for a Fine Collectible

This past summer I wrote an editorial piece about how the Lamborghini Aventador, despite all of its awesome features and performance capabilities, is “utter rubbish” value-wise, by 2021 standards. I knew it was going to get misconstrued, even though I made sure to explain my point as comprehensively as possible.
Allow me to reiterate. The Aventador is slower than most of its direct rivals and yet it costs more money. You can trash it with a McLaren 720S, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, and the list goes on. I don’t know about you, but to me, value is really important, both from a financial and a moral standpoint.
Of course, having to compromise between the two isn’t necessarily awful, especially if you can afford the purchase price while also being aware of potential benefits. This is where buying a special edition variant comes into play – if it’s got delivery miles or has barely been driven, odds are it can make you a nice profit down the line.
Case in point, this 2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 720-4 Roadster in 50th Anniversary Edition guise. It’s currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer and with 10 days left in the auctioning process, the bid is already up to $345,678.
It’s a lot of money, sure, but then again, the car has just 100 miles (160 km) on its naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 unit.
As a special edition model, this Lambo comes with an enlarged front splitter, bigger air intakes, revised aerodynamics, larger diffuser and improved engine ventilation. By the way, that V12 produces 710 hp (720 ps) and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque, with everything going to all four wheels via a seven-speed gearbox.
It’s also rocking a Giallo Maggio exterior (exclusive color), with black 20-inch wheels at the front, and 21-inch wheels at the rear. As for the interior, the bucket seats are trimmed in Giallo Quercus and black leather, with deviated Q-Citura white stitching throughout the cabin.
