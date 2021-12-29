Waze Dark Mode Glitch Becomes Widespread on CarPlay With No Fix on the Radar

While Waze has become a must-have navigation solution for millions of drivers out there, it’s not necessarily a secret that many have been struggling with certain features lately.
The experience on CarPlay, for example, has left a lot to be desired, especially because of a glitch that breaks down the audio controls even when the app isn’t running.
Earlier this month, however, we noticed another problem in Waze on CarPlay, this time affecting the dark mode within the app. A handful of users explained the dark mode was no longer working on CarPlay no matter the settings, and at first, it was believed an iOS update was the culprit.
But now it turns that the issue is becoming widespread, with more and more users turning to Google’s forums to report what they believe to be a dark mode problem caused by Waze itself.
“Same issue here. During the day in CarPlay, the Waze map always goes to light mode no matter what since the latest Waze update. Checked my settings and everything is set in Waze and CarPlay to dark mode,” someone explains.
At this point, it’s still not clear who’s to blame, especially because the issue was first reported after a recent iOS software update.
If anything, there’s a chance the glitch is caused by a compatibility error between Waze and the latest version of the iPhone operating system, in which case an app update must be released by the Google-owned company to resolve the whole thing.
Unfortunately, Waze hasn’t necessarily been very keen on fixing the reported problems on CarPlay lately. The most recent update for the iOS version of the app landed in mid-November, so there’s a chance the next version wouldn’t see the daylight until January 2022. And what’s worse, nobody knows if a fix for this widespread problem is supposed to be included or not.
Earlier this month, however, we noticed another problem in Waze on CarPlay, this time affecting the dark mode within the app. A handful of users explained the dark mode was no longer working on CarPlay no matter the settings, and at first, it was believed an iOS update was the culprit.
But now it turns that the issue is becoming widespread, with more and more users turning to Google’s forums to report what they believe to be a dark mode problem caused by Waze itself.
“Same issue here. During the day in CarPlay, the Waze map always goes to light mode no matter what since the latest Waze update. Checked my settings and everything is set in Waze and CarPlay to dark mode,” someone explains.
At this point, it’s still not clear who’s to blame, especially because the issue was first reported after a recent iOS software update.
If anything, there’s a chance the glitch is caused by a compatibility error between Waze and the latest version of the iPhone operating system, in which case an app update must be released by the Google-owned company to resolve the whole thing.
Unfortunately, Waze hasn’t necessarily been very keen on fixing the reported problems on CarPlay lately. The most recent update for the iOS version of the app landed in mid-November, so there’s a chance the next version wouldn’t see the daylight until January 2022. And what’s worse, nobody knows if a fix for this widespread problem is supposed to be included or not.