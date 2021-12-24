1972 Alfa Romeo GT Junior 1600 Hillclimb Car Pops Up for Sale, Has Pedigree

Motorsport has many branches, and one of them involves racing historic vehicles. This is an environment that is more suited for gentlemen drivers, but competition is there. The only issue is sourcing adequate competition vehicles, as numbers are dwindling. Worry not, as we found an example.
Alfa Romeo has a pedigree in motorsport over its history, and one popular model back in its day and still popular today is the GT Junior, which was developed on the Giulia of the time. It proved popular to race then, and those who have driven one in modern times say it has plenty of character.
We found a 1972 example for sale at auction online, and it is listed at GBP 17,000 (approximately $22,792), which is not its sale price, but its lower estimate. The auction is held on The Market by Bonhams, and it is live. According to the vendor, interested customers can directly ask the seller questions through the platform.
The current owner bought the vehicle from Silverstone Auctions in May 2017, and he has only driven it for 637 kilometers since then. He planned to make a restomod by fitting the Alfa Romeo 75's Twin Spark motor, but he decided against it after figuring out that changing the engine would go against the vehicle's FIA papers.
The vehicle was originally registered in Milan, as papers show, and was converted to a historic racing configuration back in 1996. The car is claimed to have been prepared according to the FIA's Annex J regulations, and it comes with an FIA Historic Technical Passport that has been released back in 2015, as well as its old CCAI Technical Passport.
It is advisable to have the vehicle inspected by a specialist before enrolling in an FIA-sanctioned race for historic automobiles, just to be sure it is compliant.
Since it was purchased by its current owner, the vehicle has received the GTA-style air intake “trumpets” on its Weber 40 DCOE carburetors, but the next owner will also get the original air filter with the spares package. Renowned Alfa 105-series specialist Ian Ellis Classic Alfas has serviced this example earlier this year, so it should be ready to go.
The seller noted that this example won the 2013 and 2016 hillclimb event in Sicily, which is part of the Italian hillclimb championship.
We found a 1972 example for sale at auction online, and it is listed at GBP 17,000 (approximately $22,792), which is not its sale price, but its lower estimate. The auction is held on The Market by Bonhams, and it is live. According to the vendor, interested customers can directly ask the seller questions through the platform.
The current owner bought the vehicle from Silverstone Auctions in May 2017, and he has only driven it for 637 kilometers since then. He planned to make a restomod by fitting the Alfa Romeo 75's Twin Spark motor, but he decided against it after figuring out that changing the engine would go against the vehicle's FIA papers.
The vehicle was originally registered in Milan, as papers show, and was converted to a historic racing configuration back in 1996. The car is claimed to have been prepared according to the FIA's Annex J regulations, and it comes with an FIA Historic Technical Passport that has been released back in 2015, as well as its old CCAI Technical Passport.
It is advisable to have the vehicle inspected by a specialist before enrolling in an FIA-sanctioned race for historic automobiles, just to be sure it is compliant.
Since it was purchased by its current owner, the vehicle has received the GTA-style air intake “trumpets” on its Weber 40 DCOE carburetors, but the next owner will also get the original air filter with the spares package. Renowned Alfa 105-series specialist Ian Ellis Classic Alfas has serviced this example earlier this year, so it should be ready to go.
The seller noted that this example won the 2013 and 2016 hillclimb event in Sicily, which is part of the Italian hillclimb championship.