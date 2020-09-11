1992 Porsche 928 GTS in Cobalt Blue Is the Simple Color of Sports Luxury

Back in 1978, the Stuttgart-based automaker released a two-door 2+2 fastback coupe that was atypical of the Porsche stereotype – there was no horizontally-opposed six cylinder in the back, and instead a V8 reigned supreme from the front. Still, the new 928 series was quickly adopted as an engineering tour de force, new fans were added to the roster because of the serenely luxurious styling and... 911 enthusiasts ran away screaming.

62 photos