1992 Porsche 928 GTS in Cobalt Blue Is the Simple Color of Sports Luxury

Back in 1978, the Stuttgart-based automaker released a two-door 2+2 fastback coupe that was atypical of the Porsche stereotype – there was no horizontally-opposed six cylinder in the back, and instead a V8 reigned supreme from the front. Still, the new 928 series was quickly adopted as an engineering tour de force, new fans were added to the roster because of the serenely luxurious styling and... 911 enthusiasts ran away screaming.
Well, everyone knows you can’t have everyone satisfied at the same time. This is why just one person will ultimately take home this great-looking 1992 Porsche 928 GTS that resides in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. It is, of course, a right-hand drive example, and the current listing has a nice £10,000 (almost $12,800 at the current exchange rates) bid at the time of writing.
We have a feeling the seller wants a bit more from this Cobalt Blue with whitish leather seats example because the reserve has not yet been met. But no worries because there is still time – the auction is set to end on the evening of September 17th.
The 928 GTS was the pinnacle of the series, with the grand tourer sporting the largest (5.4-liter) iteration of the V8 in the family, packing 350 PS (345 hp) and great driving characteristics thanks to the perfect 50:50 weight distribution.
A 1992 928 GTS with around 90,000 miles (almost 145,000 km) on the odometer, this example presents itself in good working condition – with many parts replaced or refurbished, but otherwise unmodified. The seller is also keen to point out that one of the known weaknesses – faulty electrics – is not present here, another indicator of good maintenance during the life cycle.
The pristine Cobalt Blue exterior – which should make any interested party very curious as to why it looks free of any marks owed to the passing of time – is actually courtesy of a 2015 strip down that included lots of body work and a thorough repaint. There’s one point to note – the rear spoiler is apparently loose, though such a negligence could be attributed to the fact that its last adjustment was done back in 1992...
Moving inside, everything looks in proper working condition and the sports leather seats have an interesting vintage patina – after all, it’s quite hard to keep in perfect condition a lightly-colored cabin. Still, we judge it in need of a little TLC (tender loving care) after the transaction is done.
