Officine GP’s MV Agusta Rivale Looks Ready to Tear the Streets Apart

For comparison’s sake, we’ll kick things off by having a look at what the almighty MV Agusta Rivale is made of. I’ll have to point out the obvious and say that it is a fascinating piece of machinery in absolutely every way. Not only does the Rivale pride itself with a brutal aesthetic, it also guarantees to stun you with its sheer power. To be quite frank, I dig it!
This unholy monstrosity is put in motion by a brutal four-stroke transverse three-cylinder engine, with four valves per cylinder head and a counter-rotating crankshaft. The twin-cooled DOHC behemoth has a truly gargantuan displacement of 798cc.
It is perfectly capable of delivering up to 125 hp at 12,000 rpm (that sound must be delightful), along with 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of crushing torque output at 8,600 revs. A six-speed manual transmission channels this ruthless force to a chain final drive. Ultimately, MV Agusta’s fearsome Rivale will reach a generous top speed of 152 mph (245 kph).
Speaking of the bike’s handsome aluminum alloy wheels, they are hugged by a set of high-performance Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires. At the front, a pair of 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake discs and radially mounted Brembo four-piston monobloc calipers will handle stopping power with ease, joined by a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc and two-piston caliper on the other end.
Its wheelbase measures 55.5 inches (141 cm). Despite all its top-grade components, this nasty animal has a dry weight of just over 392 lbs (178 kg)!
Now, as if MV Agusta’s Rivale wasn’t already impressive enough straight out of the box, an Italian workshop, by the name of Officine GP Design treated it to a diabolical makeover. Look, these fellows aren’t exactly rookies when it comes to crafting some breathtaking works of mechanical art. The Turin-based firm’s extensive portfolio can be admired on their Facebook and Instagram pages – after we have a sneaky look at what they’ve accomplished with this spectacular project, that is.
They swapped the original three-pipe muffler out in favor of a custom catch can with mesh vents, which brings a significant contribution to the tough appearance. To help it stand in contrast to the body panels, it received a satin black coating.
Additionally, you will notice that a couple of Kineo multi-spoked wheels, enveloped in all-terrain rubber have replaced the standard ones. Last but not least, Officine GP tasked Foglizzo Leather with upholstering a unique eel skin saddle (seriously). Now that’s something you don’t get to see every day!
And that concludes it. In fact, why don’t you head over to the workshop’s social media accounts and show them some damn love for their painstaking efforts?
