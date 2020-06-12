Mutt Motorcycles Razorback 125 Urban Scrambler Revealed With Monoshock Frame

Under the loop, you’ll notice there’s nothing much to see. Mutt wanted to keep the area underneath the seat as clean and open as possible, and the British manufacturer did so by relocating the electrics and battery below the seat in “a neat little package.” The aluminum swingarm, meanwhile, works nicely with the aluminum rims and stainless-steel spokes.
Retailing at 3,495 pounds sterling ($4,340 at current exchange rates) and backed by two years of warranty, the Razorback 125 tips the scales at 105 kilograms (231 pounds). The four-stroke engine thumps to the tune of 12 horsepower and 10 Nm (7 pound-feet) of torque, enough to get this fellow to 112 kilometers per hour (70 mph). The single-cylinder motor is mated to a five-speed transmission, exactly what you’d expect from a 125-cc bike.
The retro-themed design carries over to the fuel tank while the inverted forks with wide yokes promise to soak up potholed streets and countryside tracks. A fat silencer for the stainless-steel exhaust system, a mini speedometer, and an aluminum bash plate are also featured.
Aluminum is also used for the mudguards and sump guard, and LEDs beautify the indicators and rear light. Even though it’s better suited to the urban jungle, you can bet your sweet bippy that the all-new Razorback 125 is a blast to ride out on the open road and off the beaten path as well.
“A simple yet enthralling bike” according to its maker, the scrambler is currently available in three finishes. These are fiery gloss red as the pictured Razorback 125, silver, and the ever-popular option of black.
