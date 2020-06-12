Mutt Motorcycles Razorback 125 Urban Scrambler Revealed With Monoshock Frame

View this post on Instagram

Brand new: our latest monoshock model the 125cc Razorback Mutt also comes in fiery gloss red, available from July 2020 ý Want to see one? Email us at hello@muttmotorcycles.com & we'll let you know the nearest dealer with a Razorback, so you can catch these newly-born beasts in the flesh

