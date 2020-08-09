Akrapovic to Make Exclusive Exhaust Systems for MV Agusta

If you’re into cars and bikes, then you definitely know that the name Akrapovic stands for high-performance exhaust systems. Regardless of intended use, the hardware made by the Slovenian company is so good that it is oftentimes offered as an extra option, or at least made into the highpoint of whatever package a car/moto company is trying to sell.
Akrapovic is the supplier of choice for some of the most extreme cars made by Audi, BMW M, Aston Martin Racing, or Toyota Motorsport (the list is of course much longer). In the motorcycle world, the name is to be found in the stables of teams taking part in MotoGP, World-SBK and MXGP.
But there’s still enough room to grow, and an announcement made last week is proof of that.
Italian bike maker MV Agusta is the one that said Akrapovic had been selected as the supplier of choice for an unspecified number of future bikes. In Italian speak, that means these two-wheelers will not get some commercially available exhaust system developed by Akrapovic, but ones that have been specifically and exclusively developed for MV Agusta models.
“Sound is part of the MV Agusta experience. It’s a key element to its style and we pay a lot of attention to it. Our 3 and 4 cylinders models have quite unique personalities and we’ve always worked towards matching them with hair-raising sound,” said in a statement Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.
“But this partnership goes well beyond the look and sound, it is really about leading-edge technology, performance and uncompromising quality. MV Agusta and Akrapovi have a very similar approach to industrial excellence, accepting nothing but the best.”
We are not being told what the exact Agusta bikes are, and of course for now there are no details on the exhaust system. But things like titanium and carbon fiber are of course expected to be involved.
