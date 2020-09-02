1988 Porsche 944 Turbo S Is the Real One Percenter, Rides the Gray Side of Life

When discussing the Zuffenhausen-based sports cars for the road there are special places in history for models other than Porsche’s ubiquitous 911 line. Many will give you the perfect example in the 356 series, but those looking for something a bit younger might also give the 944 range a thought or two. Or perhaps three – one to look at this 1988 example, two for the specs and three to place a bid.
The Porsche 944 was born in 1982 out of love for the 924 architecture and with a focus on turning it into a mid-level premium alternative. It was available with a variety of options – coupe or cabriolet body styles, naturally aspirated or turbo engines.
It quickly became the brand’s most successful model until the arrival of the Boxster and 997 Carrera thanks to people fully appreciating the car’s front-engine, rear-wheel drive layout that was more inclined towards great handling, rather than raw performance.
Not to say the latter could not be achieved, as Porsche passionately enhanced the model to the point of 1988’s arrival of the 944 Turbo S. The version packed the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine as the base, naturally aspirated version, but the engineers summoned up to 250 ps (247 hp).
Interestingly enough, the model was very short-lived because in 1989 Porsche moved on to a larger 3.0-liter engine. This has turned the series into a real collectible, with estimates of the Turbo S standing for just one percent of the total series production. So, if you want an exclusive 944, this is the perfect version.
Better hurry, though, because the 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo S currently on sale at premium auctioneer The Market might find a new owner today, if the reserve is finally met. Currently, with a few hours still on the clock, the bidding is at just £14,950 (which is below $20k at current exchange rates).
Its owner has had extensive work done on the example that passed through a dozen or so of hands before that – the independent Revolution Porsche specialist in Leeds coming up with a to-do list that kept the unit in their garage for half a year.
When it came out, the Stoney Gray metallic finish was like new thanks to a respray carried out last year, and the interior looks to have also survived the passage of time very well. The 18-inch alloy wheels seem inspired by (or directly taken from) a 993 Turbo, so purists might have a word or two for not keeping the 16-inch Club Sport forged set.
Inside they will find even more cause to worry, because the original light grey cloth / leather upholstery has been ditched at one point in favor of a full-black leather attire – but we approve of the change. Its dark tones match the gray exterior and this 944 now looks like the Alpha of a proper Turbo pack!
