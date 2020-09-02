Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 Reveal Imminent, Mercedes Werk 56 Lines Start Rolling

At the time of this writing, just a few moments are left until Mercedes-Benz will pull the wraps off the seventh generation S-Class (W223), but the German carmaker has already announced the assembly line at its new facility in Sindelfingen where the car will be made have begun rolling.
The facility in question is called Werk 56 (Factory 56), and was announced by the Germans about two years ago as “the most modern car production” facility in the world. Around 730 million euros have been pumped into the assembly hall that covers 220,000 square meters (nearly two and a half million square feet).
The zero-carbon facility, as is described by the carmaker, will at first roll out the W223 in both sedan and long-wheelbase version. Because getting the lines ready for new models is easy, other models will follow soon, starting with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the EQS, S-Class’ first attempt at going electric.
“Factory 56 is not only a milestone in Daimler’s corporate history, but also an important commitment to Baden-Württemberg as a location for the mobility industry,” said in a statement Winfried Kretschmann, Minister President of Baden-Württemberg.
“The factory stands for state-of-the-art standards – both in production and in products. Digitization and decarbonization are top priorities. Probably no other product stands for this as much as the all-electric EQS, which will be produced here.”
Werk 56 is a state of the art facility that makes use of both human and robot workers, coordinated by digitally supported processes. A driverless transport systems (DTS) will move things to and fro, digital tracking of components and vehicles will ensure the right part goes in the right car, and an Artificial Intelligence will oversee it all.
As for the launch of the new S-Class, it should happen momentarily. You can watch the entire reveal unfold in the video attached below this text.
