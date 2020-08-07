We Might See the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Interior in All Glory on August 12th

Mercedes-Benz has done a better job than before in protecting the secrets of the new generation S-Class flagship. So far, we have not seen major leaks that would make the official September 2nd reveal date obsolete. Instead, Mercedes-Benz has chosen to willingly unravel some of the new car’s mysteries in a three-part series that saw the introduction of the new generation MBUX infotainment system ,and some tech talk about raising the side-impact safety bar.
“Meet the S-Class Digital #3” will become the third and final installment in the teaser series for the W223 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, set to arrive on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) in a special feature on the Mercedes me media digital platform.
The show’s host will be joined by Hartmut Sinkwitz, the chief for Interior Design, Belinda Günther, a senior manager taking care of shades and grades, and Dirk Fetzer, the Head of Product Management S-Class & Maybach. And if we are to judge from what we have seen before during the other two episodes we can expect Mercedes to reveal at least in part the interior of the S-Class.
Right then and there, the company promises to deliver some interesting “insights into the holistic interior concept of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class before its world premiere in September.”
The German automaker is clearly aiming for a truly innovative experience for all future owners of the new S-Class – and hints at bringing inside a holistic concept that seamlessly blends increased ergonomics, new and high-tech materials, alongside luxury artisanship. We can also expect new levels of quietness thanks to its new standards in terms of noise and vibration insulation.
Last month we were treated with the MBUX introduction to an uncamouflaged view of the cockpit area – complete with the very interesting augmented reality head-up display, digital instrument gauges and the central infotainment system.
This time around our money is on the car brand showcasing the de-facto mobile residence of many future users – the rear compartment, which could include the newly illuminated belt buckles or some “cuddle cushions” in the headrests.
