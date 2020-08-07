We Might See the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Interior in All Glory on August 12th

Mercedes-Benz has done a better job than before in protecting the secrets of the new generation S-Class flagship. So far, we have not seen major leaks that would make the official September 2nd reveal date obsolete. Instead, Mercedes-Benz has chosen to willingly unravel some of the new car’s mysteries in a three-part series that saw the introduction of the new generation MBUX infotainment system ,and some tech talk about raising the side-impact safety bar.

