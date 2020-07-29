2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W223) Coming With Smart Active Suspension

Since the olden days, the Sonderklasse has been an industry-wide statement rather than a car. The pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz road cars, if you will. From the W116 to the W222, all six generations of the full-size luxury sedan have pushed the enveloped to such an extent that the competition couldn’t do anything but rush to catch up.
To be revealed on September 2nd, the W223 promises to be the best S-Class yet in every respect. Take, for instance, the E-Body Control active suspension that combines a comfortable ride with sporty handling as well as… safety?
That’s right! The three-pointed star designed E-Body Control to work in conjunction with the Pre-Safe Impulse Side, a system which raises the entire body up to 8 centimeters (3.15 inches) immediately before a side collision. The reason this improves occupant protection is that the impact is directed to the more resilient structures in the lower part of the S-Class.
Side radar sensors recognize and track a potential crash at an early stage, and the high-tech suspension works is magic as fast as possible thanks to 48-volt electrification as well as a pretty clever motor/pump unit.
"The new S-Class does full justice to its innovative tradition,” said Uwe Ernstberger, head of S- and C-Class model series product group. “With the new S-Class we are now proudly presenting the world's first frontal airbag for the passengers in the rear,” added head of safety Thomas W. Hellmuth.
You’ve heard that right! An innovative design with a tubular structure, the airbag in question is meant to reduce the loads acting on the heads and necks of the outer rear passengers. A central airbag – positioned between the driver and front passenger seat – also deploys in the event of a severe side impact to reduce the risk of their heads making contact. This feature, however, is “country-dependent” for reasons that Mercedes-Benz hasn't explained yet.
On the driving front, all-wheel steering should help the S-Class maneuver like a champ in urban environments and change direction with greater stability at high speeds. Inline-six and V8 engines with mild-, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid assistance are on the menu, and a V12 will only be available in the Maybach.
That’s right! The three-pointed star designed E-Body Control to work in conjunction with the Pre-Safe Impulse Side, a system which raises the entire body up to 8 centimeters (3.15 inches) immediately before a side collision. The reason this improves occupant protection is that the impact is directed to the more resilient structures in the lower part of the S-Class.
Side radar sensors recognize and track a potential crash at an early stage, and the high-tech suspension works is magic as fast as possible thanks to 48-volt electrification as well as a pretty clever motor/pump unit.
"The new S-Class does full justice to its innovative tradition,” said Uwe Ernstberger, head of S- and C-Class model series product group. “With the new S-Class we are now proudly presenting the world's first frontal airbag for the passengers in the rear,” added head of safety Thomas W. Hellmuth.
You’ve heard that right! An innovative design with a tubular structure, the airbag in question is meant to reduce the loads acting on the heads and necks of the outer rear passengers. A central airbag – positioned between the driver and front passenger seat – also deploys in the event of a severe side impact to reduce the risk of their heads making contact. This feature, however, is “country-dependent” for reasons that Mercedes-Benz hasn't explained yet.
On the driving front, all-wheel steering should help the S-Class maneuver like a champ in urban environments and change direction with greater stability at high speeds. Inline-six and V8 engines with mild-, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid assistance are on the menu, and a V12 will only be available in the Maybach.