2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied Almost Naked Ahead of Official Debut

Exactly a week ago, Mercedes-Benz showed the interior of the all-new S-Class in all its glory. Today, a test prototype is revealing almost everything we needed to know about the exterior without the need for an official unveiling. 6 photos



Only small spots of camo remain on the car, framing the lights and badges. However, we already had a pretty good idea of what to expect due to



The styling feels like an evolution of the previous model, but with keener lights and a fresh face. Mercedes has installed flush door handles and new mirrors which seem as small as Shrek's ears.



During last week's web reveal, we got to see the amazing new interior, which is the main feature that sets the 2021 S-Class apart from its rivals. A giant infotainment screen now cascades over the central dashboard. The switches, air vents and steering wheel have all moved into the modern era, but it's still recognizable as a Mercedes. In fact, you can see part of the cabin as the prototype passes the camera of spotter WalkoART.



The official reveal of the car is scheduled for September, but we probably won't have a full picture even then. Only the most important engines will be made available at first, perhaps one of the six-cylinder turbos and the S 580.



Later on, the S-Class should have a variety of systems at its disposal, including efficient plug-in hybrid drives and even a V12 for the Maybach models.



