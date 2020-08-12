Mercedes-Benz Shines the Ambient Spotlight on the 2021 S-Class Interior

Perhaps fearful of earlier mishaps when the prying eye of the Internet uncovered some of its models ahead of time, Mercedes-Benz has adopted the show it (almost) all willingly strategy when it comes to its crucial S-Class limousine. Thus, so far, we have been treated to a lot of important reveals – both on the outside but especially on the inside.
It all started with the early July presentation of the second generation MBUX infotainment system all set to debut inside the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. At the time we were treated to revealing images of the new digital instrument cluster and the luxury sedan’s new portrait-style central infotainment screen.
We even got a social media feature dedicated to the new, high-tech augmented reality Head-Up Display.
Next up was the exterior – still wrapped in camouflage and highlighting the company’s latest safety advances. No worries, the exterior design was almost crystal clear because our spy photographers also caught a prototype wearing a lot less cover. Now there are virtually no secrets related to the interior thanks to the third official episode of the “Meet the S-Class Digital” series.
First off, we need to address the elephant in the room – or rather sitting atop the all-new dashboard. If you cue the revealing side-shot of the driver’s post in the attached gallery you will notice the odd placement of the air vents. Those with a knack for symmetry might have an issue with this – the four outlets are not centered to the multimedia display as you can see from another shot taken from behind the front seats.
There are up to five screens inside, but more importantly Mercedes is promising the same obsessive attention to luxury details. Clients will be graced by a so-called First-Class rear suite and might remain bedazzled by the new open-pore wood veneer with real aluminum inlays.
One of the highlights suggested by the automaker is also the new LED active / interactive ambient lighting function. It can be triggered by certain driving assistance systems, has voice-activated programs and also integrated with the Energizing Confort range. More so, the company says its transparent fiber optics ambient lighting arrangement consist of no less than 250 LEDs – one every 1.6 centimeters.
We even got a social media feature dedicated to the new, high-tech augmented reality Head-Up Display.
Next up was the exterior – still wrapped in camouflage and highlighting the company’s latest safety advances. No worries, the exterior design was almost crystal clear because our spy photographers also caught a prototype wearing a lot less cover. Now there are virtually no secrets related to the interior thanks to the third official episode of the “Meet the S-Class Digital” series.
First off, we need to address the elephant in the room – or rather sitting atop the all-new dashboard. If you cue the revealing side-shot of the driver’s post in the attached gallery you will notice the odd placement of the air vents. Those with a knack for symmetry might have an issue with this – the four outlets are not centered to the multimedia display as you can see from another shot taken from behind the front seats.
There are up to five screens inside, but more importantly Mercedes is promising the same obsessive attention to luxury details. Clients will be graced by a so-called First-Class rear suite and might remain bedazzled by the new open-pore wood veneer with real aluminum inlays.
One of the highlights suggested by the automaker is also the new LED active / interactive ambient lighting function. It can be triggered by certain driving assistance systems, has voice-activated programs and also integrated with the Energizing Confort range. More so, the company says its transparent fiber optics ambient lighting arrangement consist of no less than 250 LEDs – one every 1.6 centimeters.