2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class U.S. Engines Leaked

We've been following the development of the all-new S-Class for about two years. Now, with just over a week to go before the big reveal, we have some firm specs that concern the U.S. engine lineup. 6 photos



Things kick off with the S500, which will be the base model at launch. This is said to feature the M256 inline-6 engine making 429 horsepower. It's an EQ Boost powertrain with mild-hybrid assistance from a 21-hp e-motor. Basically, we're dealing with the



This actually feels like old news, since the European S 500 had this very configuration since around the end of 2017. But in America, it probably means prices will go up by a lot, also thanks to the longer wheelbase and extra feature they're adding.



The next model in the range will be the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S 580. This has already made its debut in the newer SUV models. It's the familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, but has been matched to an electric motor of its own. Both the S 500 and S 580 will be available with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.



Finally, the S 560 e will be replaced by a new 580 e. This will combine a 362 hp 3-liter turbo with a 140 hp electric motor that can power the car independently. When pushed, the plug-in hybrid will deliver almost 500 horsepower. However, its biggest features will be the 28- kWh battery and 60 miles of electric-only range. All those rumors about doubling EV range turned out to be true.



Motor Trend also reports that there won't be another AMG S65. Instead, Mercedes plans to offer the AMG S73, a monster plug-in hybrid they believe will make 800 hp. Motor Trend gained access to those sexy pre-production prototypes earlier this week and says it knows the layout of the model range. The numbers look good, but we'll have to wait until September 2 for official confirmation.