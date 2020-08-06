2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe (G42 Generation) Shows RWD Proportions

The 2 Series is a bit of a dog’s breakfast. We have the Active Tourer and Gran Tourer as well as the Gran Coupe, and all of these three are front-wheel drive. The Coupe without the Grand suffix and M2, on the other hand, are rear-wheel-drive sports cars slotted right under the 4 Series and M4 in the lineup.
F22 is how the fixed-head model is called, and the long-awaited successor will be known as the G42. Scheduled to arrive as a 2022 model at the latest, the next generation has been recently spied in Munich on public roads with the unmistakable proportions of its father and some styling from the Gran Coupe.
Although camouflaged from head to toe, it’s easy to tell that the long hood and short deck are two of the most important traits of a beautiful sports car. Generous Hofmeister kinks are also featured, something that the 4 Series has lost for the 2021 model year. However, the kidney-style grille has grown as well.
Don’t expect a similar abomination to the kidneys of the 4 Series but a more restrained design, akin to the Gran Coupe. At the rear, two taillights that extend into the trunk lid are clearly visible along with a single exhaust pipe.
This, therefore, isn’t the M Performance model known as the M240i nor the M2. A 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF Friedrichshafen are the most likely culprits hiding under the camouflage, but not long now, the Bavarian automaker will also roll six-pot motors.
The junior M lineup will be spearheaded by the S58 straight-six blunderbuss of the M3 and M4, but downtuned for obvious reasons. The successor to the S55 engine should crank out 420 horsepower or thereabouts as standard, representing a small increase over the Competition version of the outgoing generation.
Although nothing is official yet, BMW is certain to position the M2 in such a way that it’ll compete directly with the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+. The hottest of hot hatchbacks is an expensive little thing, but rear-wheel drive at the same or close to the three-pointed star’s price point is a tantalizing proposition.
