2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Spied in the Wild, M240i and Base Model Included

We thought it was going to die, sacrificed on the altar of the SUV gods. However, BMW still wants to be the cool company that makes the 2 Series Coupe, as proven by our fresh spyshots showing multiple next-gen prototype models.
We think the 2er will be halfway between all-new and a heavily revised version of the old model. The proportions seem largely the same, but we can see a few big cosmetic changes, and the hardware is definitely fresh.
What's interesting about this latest batch of spyshots is that they have everything. We'll start with the most basic of the base model, a car which we don't understand who it's for. The prototype sports only one exhaust tip, and that leads us to believe it's making even less power than a Z4 20i (197 hp).
Now, BMW makes multiple low-output, emissions-friendy powertrains. We think this "bad boy" packs the 1.5-liter turbo from MINI, though it can also be the 2.0-liter turbo from the 318i and 318d. Our sources tell us the American model won't offer such low output, as the range will debut with the 230i packing about 260 hp.
However, the highlight of the spyshots is the M240i. Easily identified by its hardcore setup, this is as close to a 2+2 Toyota Supra as you're going to come. Powered by the familiar 3-liter inline-6 with a twin-scroll turbocharger, it will have the same power output as the Z40i and a bunch of other BMWs, or about 40 hp more than the current model.
While the Supra 3.0 has a way cooler nameplate, the M240i might have one powertrain advantage, and that's xDrive availability. For about $2,000 extra, the AWD might turn this into one of the quickest cars with a single-turbo six-cylinder.
In 2023, BMW also has plans to bring back the M2 Competition. The smallest true BMW M model will continue to be one of the most exciting as too.
