Renn20 Is Calling all Porsche Enthusiasts to Gather in UK's Northamptonshire

So little can be said about people and their enduring passion for a brand that embodies German engineering at its best that has not been written, sung, or video recorded already. Porsche has been a staple of what automotive passion should be about for so many years that now we can only bow in respect... and jump at every opportunity to see more of Stuttgart’s finest gathered in one spot.
This is exactly what is bound to happen on November 1st, 2020, on and around the serene and picturesque premises of the Stowe House in Northamptonshire. This is where the Rennsport Collective has decided to organize the second edition of their annual reunion of the finest motorsport-inspired Porsches ever made, the Renn20.
Basically, every Porsche fan – and most car aficionados – are well aware of the existence of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion, an American event taking place every three or four years since 2001 that acts as the world’s biggest gathering of classic Porsche racers and the incredible men that drove them to countless motorsport successes.
Well, the Rennsport Collective’s Renn20 is not necessarily something else entirely, with the inaugural edition that took place last year at Donington Hall successfully presenting an exclusive collection of road and race Porsches. This was possible because the Rennsport Collective acts as a form of representation for an exclusive club made out of owners from around the world of rare motorsport-inspired Porsche models.
Naturally, with the new edition the group is trying to outdo its performance from last year and have recently announced the Renn20 is acting as an open-public representation of one of the finest and biggest motorsport-inspired Porsche collection in the world.
Interestingly enough, the Rennsport Collective has decided to have a color-coordinate codex instead of the usual collection habit of pairing up automobiles based on different types or time periods.
As such, the organizers promise onlookers will have the chance to find interesting cars from different eras – for example a pristine 991.2 GT2 RS MR in Racing Yellow sitting right next to Gerard Larrousse’s yellow 911 S/T driven to a podium finish (3rd place) during the 1970 Tour de France.
Gather up, Porsche fans, because there’s a big chance to see unique cars – as owners are coming from as far as South Africa or Japan to join their European brethren from the UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Monaco, or Portugal.
Basically, every Porsche fan – and most car aficionados – are well aware of the existence of the Porsche Rennsport Reunion, an American event taking place every three or four years since 2001 that acts as the world’s biggest gathering of classic Porsche racers and the incredible men that drove them to countless motorsport successes.
Well, the Rennsport Collective’s Renn20 is not necessarily something else entirely, with the inaugural edition that took place last year at Donington Hall successfully presenting an exclusive collection of road and race Porsches. This was possible because the Rennsport Collective acts as a form of representation for an exclusive club made out of owners from around the world of rare motorsport-inspired Porsche models.
Naturally, with the new edition the group is trying to outdo its performance from last year and have recently announced the Renn20 is acting as an open-public representation of one of the finest and biggest motorsport-inspired Porsche collection in the world.
Interestingly enough, the Rennsport Collective has decided to have a color-coordinate codex instead of the usual collection habit of pairing up automobiles based on different types or time periods.
As such, the organizers promise onlookers will have the chance to find interesting cars from different eras – for example a pristine 991.2 GT2 RS MR in Racing Yellow sitting right next to Gerard Larrousse’s yellow 911 S/T driven to a podium finish (3rd place) during the 1970 Tour de France.
Gather up, Porsche fans, because there’s a big chance to see unique cars – as owners are coming from as far as South Africa or Japan to join their European brethren from the UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Monaco, or Portugal.