1984 Dodge Ram Junkyard Find Is a Rare Marksman Truck, Winchester Rifle Not Included

Ram Trucks is now a stand-alone brand that competes against Ford and Chevrolet in the pickup truck market. But it wasn't always like that. Before the division was established in 2010, Ram trucks were built and sold by Dodge. The hauler you see here comes from that era.
Parked in a junkyard since 2006 (that's 16 years as of 2022), this Ram 150 Royal SE saw daylight in 1984, three years after Dodge introduced the first-generation Ram pickup. The series was quite long-lived, having remained in production until 1993. Needless to say, these trucks are far from rare, but this one is a little bit special.
That's because it's a Marksman, a limited-edition Ram truck that Dodge offered in 1984 only. What makes it special? Well, not a whole lot in terms of regular truck features because it was mostly an appearance package.
However, the Marksman was also a promotional hauler aimed at gun enthusiasts and it came with a Winchester rifle and a matching gun rack. Yeah, it's an accessory that would spark controversy nowadays but it appears it wasn't a big deal back in the 1980s.
The Winchester in question was a Model 94 XTR 30-30 Marksman 1000 carbine with a 20-inch barrel and, get this, it came with a Dodge emblem on it. It also came with a special box with Dodge markings, including the ram's head, and a drawing of the pickup truck.
Unusual features aside, this truck was only available in certain areas and Dodge didn't make too many of them. Official records aren't available, but enthusiasts familiar with the Marksman claim that about 1,800 were sold in 1984. And that's a figure that makes it one of the rarest Rams from the 1980s.
Documented by "Classic Ride Society," this white example was sent to the junkyard when the previous owner was done with it. It's in rough shape inside and out but it's not that terrible overall. Unless there's severe rust to the frame, this truck could become road-worthy with just a bit of work. The 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) V8 engine needs an intake and a carburetor though.
But does it still have the Winchester rifle and the rack? Sadly, they're nowhere to be found in the truck. They're not particularly valuable, but the carbine can fetch as much as $1,000 in good condition.
Speaking of which, this truck isn't worth much but it's definitely an unusual sight in a junkyard. Should it get a second chance? Let me know in the comments section below.
