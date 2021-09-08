1982 Lamborghini Countach Left Disassembled for 13 Years Is Selling for $250,000

2 Fully-Restored One-Off Aston Martin Bulldog Unveiled, Ready for the Old Speed Record

With 61,840 km (38,425 miles) showing, this Lambo was also featured on the cover of Paul Cockerham’s book The Spirit of the Bull, and driven for Fifth Gear. Iain Tyrrell, classic car expert and technical officer of the Lamborghini Club UK, tells SWNS that You could call it a barn find , in the sense that it’s been locked away in storage and probably forgotten for more than a decade, and is now coming to light – and to market. But the most appropriate term is restoration project, since that’s what it is: this Countach is disassembled, and has been so for the past 13 years.It’s selling disassembled as well. If you have a quarter of million dollars to invest into your next restoration project, this could totally be it.The 1982 Countach has been listed with Historic Auctioneers out of the UK, and will cross the auction block at the Ascot Racecourse event on September 25. It is estimated to fetch between £145,000 and £180,000, or roughly $200,000 and $250,000 at the current exchange rate. For this money, the new owner gets the promise of a “fabulous and rare supercar” that would eventually be worth up to £370,000, or about $500,000.The vehicle was purchased by the seller in 2000 and was drivable and, obviously, in one piece until 2008. It was serviced during all these years, and had a rebuild on the engine in 2004, with included documentation attesting Lamborghini London did the work. A new clutch and exhaust system, along with several other works were also performed then. Two years later, a suspension overhaul and extensive underneath renovation were conducted.In 2008, the owner put the Lambo in a body shop, with the goal of having it undergo a full strip and respray, and interior refurbish. For reasons unspecified, they were never performed and the car, now disassembled, was put into storage . Originally, it had a black exterior with matching black interior. The seller is the ninth owner and, to his knowledge, all the parts are accounted for, including the rear wing.With 61,840 km (38,425 miles) showing, this Lambo was also featured on the cover of Paul Cockerham’s book The Spirit of the Bull, and driven for Fifth Gear. Iain Tyrrell, classic car expert and technical officer of the Lamborghini Club UK, tells SWNS that one such restoration project doesn’t come along too often. Proof of that is the fact that he’s already getting calls from international clients, he says.

